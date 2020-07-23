The burden will be on Red Sox offense in this batty season

Chris Sale is three months into a long recovery from Tommy John surgery, his long-term contract extension having immediately backfired.

Mookie Betts is now a Dodger until 2032 , what should have been a long career with the Red Sox coming to an end in February when he was traded.

Alex Cora is serving out his suspension in Puerto Rico, for now unemployed. Dave Dombrowski works for a group of business leaders in Nashville hoping to land an expansion baseball team in a few years.

Brock Holt, Joe Kelly, Craig Kimbrel, Rick Porcello, and David Price have scattered, too.

When the Red Sox take the field against the Baltimore Orioles to start the season Friday night, only 12 of the 30 players in uniform will have played a meaningful role in helping them win the 2018 World Series.

Was it really only 20 months ago that Sale made Manny Machado bend the knee? It seems like a lifetime with all that has changed.

“I’m still trying to get to know a lot of these guys,” said manager Ron Roenicke, who was promoted from bench coach in February to replace Cora.

The former manager parted ways with the team in January after an investigation by Major League Baseball identified him as a protagonist in Houston’s 2017 cheating scandal.

That this season has been condensed to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic should benefit the Sox. What is likely to be a painful transition to whatever it is that comes next will pass quickly and without fans at Fenway Park to voice their displeasure.

There are other benefits. If the season gets through Aug. 31, the Sox will reset the penalties for exceeding Major League Baseball’s luxury tax limits by running up the payroll to $239.5 million in 2018 and $242.8 million in 2019.

Sale will miss fewer starts than he otherwise would have and new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom gets a chance to evaluate a large group of new players while reshaping the roster in the cost-efficient image of his former employers, the Tampa Bay Rays.

The pandemic also could even the field, allowing the Red Sox to compete for a playoff berth.

“Coming into the season, we’re underdogs,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said. “With the lineup that we have and the roster that we have, I don’t even understand how we’re that much of an underdog.”

It’s the pitching. Without Porcello, Price, and Sale, the Sox lost 53 percent of the innings pitched by starters last season. They also won’t have Eduardo Rodriguez to start the season as he recovers from COVID-19.

Martin Perez, who had a 5.49 earned run average the last two seasons with the Rangers and Twins, is now the No. 2 starter behind Nate Eovaldi. The No. 3 starter is 29-year-old Ryan Weber, who has made 11 starts in the majors.

That’s the rotation. The Sox are planning to fill in the two other slots with an assortment of discount free agents, waiver claims, and organizational fodder. They are so desperate for pitching that they purchased 28-year-old righthander Dylan Covey from the Rays Tuesday for $1.

Covey has a 6.54 ERA over 250⅓ career innings.

A team that was built around a deep, expensive rotation is left plugging holes and hoping that the offense can carry a heavy burden over a shortened season.

“It’s definitely different,” said Matt Barnes, one of the relievers who will be leaned on. “But teams are different every year. I think we’ve got a good team, a solid group of guys who have been together for a while.”

Even without Betts, the lineup is dangerous. Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Rafael Devers are among the best hitters in the game and will be supplemented by Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Mitch Moreland, and Christian Vazquez.

The Sox have a deep enough bench to platoon at three positions and create advantages and perhaps stay in the mix.

“That offense is obviously a very critical part of what you do,” Roenicke said. “When you look at a short season, just 60 games, you either have to have great pitching that you know is going to come out right away or you’ve got to have a good offense that can score runs and keep you there.”

After the Red Sox open the season with three games against the determinedly tanking Orioles, 17 of their next 20 will be against the Yankees, Mets, and Rays, all contenders.

By then, just how viable the Red Sox are will be apparent. Even more changes could be on the way.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.