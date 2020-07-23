Carles Gil unlikely to play vs. Philadelphia as Revolution enter knockout round

“If we have to play on Saturday without him, that’s the way you go on and do your business in sports,” Arena said. “Unfortunately I don’t have control of injuries and time frames and coming back and all of that. We’re just going to go about doing our business every day, and if we get him back, we get him back.”

Midfielder Carles Gil, who has a foot injury, missed Tuesday’s scoreless draw with Toronto, appearing on the sideline in a walking boot after exiting the previous game early. And on a call with media Thursday, Revolution coach Bruce Arena said Gil was “unlikely” to play Saturday.

The Revolution have advanced to the knockout stage of the MLS Is Back Tournament, and face elimination or advancement Saturday night against the Philadelphia Union, but it’s unlikely that one of their most important players will join them for the game in Florida.

Without Gil, the Revolution would look to Gustavo Bou, who leads the league in shots with 22 and is tied for third in shots on goal with 8, though they have a multitude of options, having used nearly 20 players in the tournament.

Whoever takes the field will face a tough opponent in Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake. The No. 1 pick in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft after playing three years at the University of Connecticut, Blake leads the league with 27 saves on 34 shots faced this season.

Up front, midfielder Alejandro Bedoya has a goal and three assists through three tournament games, as the Union have shown their offensive depth. The squad’s four goals have come from four different players.

Goal differential was all that separated the Union from coming out on top of Group A during the first stage. En route to a second-place finish, they bested NYC FC and Inter Miami before a 1-1 tie with Orlando City, which topped Group A.

The Revolution enter the knockout stage off of two consecutive draws, but there will be no ties in this stage. Matches that are even after regulation will proceed immediately to a penalty-kick shootout, forgoing extra-time periods.

Should a game come down to a shootout, eyes will be on Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty





“To ask teams to play extra time in Orlando in July would be absolutely insane,” said Arena. “I think it’s the right thing to do to decide who moves on.”

The change doesn’t faze Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, who had a tough start in the season opener against Montreal but has allowed just one goal in 10 shots in the tournament.

“Penalties is a no-pressure situation for a goalkeeper,” Turner said on a Zoom call with media Thursday. “Probably the only one in soccer. It’s fun. You can play loose and relax. If you don’t save a penalty, no one really expects you to. But if you do save a penalty, you’re the hero.

“How do I prepare? I just go out there and try to enjoy it the best I can.”

A victory would send the Revolution to a quarterfinal matchup July 30.