Here are the details of the Red Sox’ Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway Park

The announcement from the team regarding the additions comes one day after a similar, 254-foot long sign was erected outside of the ballpark facing the Mass Pike.

According to a team release, the Red Sox will take part in a league-wide effort that includes the MLB logo stenciled behind the mound with the abbreviation BLM. The acronym will also be on base jewels and lineup cards, and a Black Lives Matter sign measuring 120 feet wide and 20 feet high has been placed in the center field bleachers.

The Red Sox will join MLB in incorporating the Black Lives Matter movement into their Opening Day ceremonies on Friday.

Advertisement

Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran said in a statement that the billboard “is operated by the Red Sox Foundation and one of the ways we plan to amplify the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the baseball season as a way to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but may not share our platform.”

Here’s what else to expect on Opening Day:

Pregame ceremonies

Traditional Opening Day ceremonies will be held, and televised on NESN beginning at 7 p.m. Both teams will be introduced from the base lines, the American flag will drop from atop the Green Monster, and Springfield native Michelle Brooks-Thompson, an indie gospel artist, will perform the national anthem.

Jackie Bradley Jr. mic’d up

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is scheduled to wear a microphone during Friday’s opener, and will be the first of several players and coaches to contribute live commentary on the NESN broadcast during select home games. Fans will also be incorporated into the broadcast via Zoom.

Dennis Eckersley, Dave O’Brien, and Jerry Remy will broadcast the game remotely from NESN’s studio in Watertown, and Guerin Austin will be on the sideline at Fenway. Tim Wakefield, Jim Rice, and Steve Lyons will join NESN’s Jamai Webster on pre- and post-game coverage.

Advertisement















