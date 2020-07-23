It’s been one tough summer for the ball hawks on top of the Lansdowne Garage behind Fenway Park

Matteson is a ball hawk veteran. He first chased batting practice home runs in the mid 1980s, then returned in 2012 after a career in real estate. He says he has just under 300 balls in his collection, not including the ones he has given away.

“It’s a tough year. It’s freakin brutal. I feel like I should go home and light myself on fire,” says Geoff Matteson, 59, of Medford, standing atop the Landsdowne Garage, directly behind Fenway Park’s Green Monster.

On the day of the last batting practice before Red Sox Opening Day, the ball hawks are only catching a sunburn.

“It’s a total adrenaline rush,” he says.

But this year BP home runs are down, he says, perhaps because this is still Spring Training 2.0.

“Not a lot of balls are flying out. You know, that’s all I can say.”

One of his theories is the Sox have been told to go easy during batting practice since they have converted Landsdowne St. to an outdoor restaurant row.

“I don’t know if they’re instructing the players not to hit out here because of the patrons. But, they had no problem when they were packed with cars…. I’ve seen two dozen smashed windows.”

In the famous 1999 Home Run Derby between Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Ken Griffey Jr. this was also the scene of many scuffles. Now, the garage roof – one level up from the street – has 12 picnic tables with umbrella tops and is run by the House of Blues.

Geoff Matteson Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

But Matteson says that with no spectators allowed inside Fenway due to COVID-19, it’s much harder to track balls leaving Fenway Park. Normally, fans atop the Monster would provide clues.

“You’d always zero in on a guy with a glove who’s doing what you’re doing and then you follow his head. And if he turns around, one’s coming right at you.”

Matteson spent the next several hours scanning the skies along with three other ball hawks. His right ear is so sunburned from standing in the same position each day that he says he is going to bring a batting helmet with an earflap. He says it’s exhausting looking skyward.

“You just focus, focus, focus. So by the time you finish, you still feel kind of drained.”





He says hawking home run balls is like fishing.

“There’s really no predictor of what’s going to happen next.”

There’s a thud as the big advertising banner atop the Monster swallows a ball destined for the garage. Another shot clears the ballpark but hits the garage façade and bounces down Landsdowne Street.

Matteson flexes his Hanley Ramirez custom-made Wilson glove as he notes a newbie positioned in the front of the garage. “A rookie mistake,” he says.

“I always play back. That’s the secret. In front you can’t pick up the ball [in the sky].”

He also doesn’t wear a mask, which also gets him more space.

“I social distance,” he said.

Matteson always tries to catch home run balls on a bounce because the Yankees’ Aaron Judge once stung his gloved hand on a line-drive home run.

“It was a rocket.”

After batting practice he goes home, pandemic or no pandemic. “I can’t sit for a four and a half hour game. I’d go out of my mind.”

But he’s not about to stop.

“I’ll never hang it up. I enjoy it. I’ve been doing it forever. I’d come up here on crutches, it’s too much fun.”

The other ball hawks agree.

“Just being around baseball gives me a smidge of endorphins,” says Ralph Martin, a furloughed House of Blues event team member.

He is gathering baseballs to make baseball wrist bracelets with his extra time.

He says everybody on the roof gets along.

“We’re all kind of friendly, it’s not cutthroat.”

Martin said he has toured all 30 major league parks. He calls his autographed Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams baseballs “my gems.”

He also took the “get a life” question in stride.

“Sure, I don’t make as much money, but I definitely do a lot more stuff than other people are able to do on a daily basis.”

Dave Croce Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Dave Croce, a 32-year-old plumber from Revere, had no regrets that nothing landed on the garage roof.

“It still scratches that itch. You want to be in there, but you can’t.”

Croce says the baseballs are historic because of the pandemic.

“Instead of official made major league ball, it says, official 2020 spring training, and it has a little emblem of the state of Florida. So that was a little extra cool.

“This was used in Fenway Park, inside their bubble. Like, it’s really cool for me to just have and save.”

Ethan Mazur Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Ethan Mazur, 25, a preschool teacher thinks that the loss of Mookie Betts has had an effect on baseballs landing on the garage.

“He was a righthanded hitter who played big here.”

Adam Polgreen of West Roxbury, the co-founder of Pack Network, was on the garage roof chatting with Matteson. But he left and headed for the Bleacher Bar to meet a friend for a drink. Then he got lucky.

“It came over and it bounced off the face of the of the garage and just bounced down. I ran into the street and got it. I just looked to see if were any cars, I didn’t want to die for the ball.”

The ball will be a present for his son.

“His middle name is Fenway. Sam Fenway is fifteen.”

Adam Polgreen Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.