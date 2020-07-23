MLB could expand playoffs to 16 teams, reports say

MLB and the Players Association agreed on a deal that would alter the landscape of the 2020 postseason. The current playoff format has 10 teams.

Major League Baseball is on the cusp of expanding the 2020 playoff field to 16 teams this fall, according to multiple reports.

While all the details of the new format are unknown, ESPN is reporting that under the new scenario, all second-place teams in the six divisions qualify. Then, the seventh and eighth teams will be chosen by best record among other teams.

An expanded playoff format has been discussed previously. In February, MLB floated a plan that would see a 14-team postseason tournament, and have a division winner choose its playoff opponent as part of a televised special.

