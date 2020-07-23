Nationals star Juan Soto tests positive for COVID-19, out for opener

“You feel bad for him. He’s a great player. The fans want to see him. And it affects our lineup,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said.

Major League Baseball is the first of the four major North American team sports playing regular-season games amid the coronavirus outbreak, which is getting worse in some parts of the United States.

WASHINGTON — Highlighting the pitfalls of beginning the baseball season amid a pandemic, Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the injured list Thursday, hours before the 2019 World Series champions were scheduled to face the New York Yankees on opening day.

Advertisement

“But what can you do about it?” Rizzo added. “You’ve got to play ball. We’re going to have to win without our best guy. It’s a challenge.”

Soto, a 21-year-old left fielder who was a breakout star of last October after producing 34 homers and 110 RBIs during the regular season, will be sidelined until he can come up negative on two consecutive coronavirus tests.

“Unfortunately it hit us. And it hit us at a bad time,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

Rizzo and Martinez said they got the news about Soto on Thursday morning.

“It hurts. It’s bothersome, and then reality sets in,” Martinez said. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic and we’ve got to be awfully careful.”

Soto, replaced in left field by Andrew Stevenson in Thursday’s lineup, already had missed the first two weeks of the team’s summer camp this month after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“He's asymptomatic,” Rizzo said. “He's following all major league protocols.”

Rizzo said the Nationals had done contact tracing to check whether other members of the organization had been exposed and “at this time, there's nobody else unavailable.”

Every member of the Nationals was tested Thursday but results weren't expected before Friday, according to Martinez.

Advertisement

“Until we get those tests back,” he said, “we don’t know where we’re really at.”

Still, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he wasn’t hesitant to play Thursday’s game.

What he was wary of — and suggested that his players and coaches be, too — was being in too-close contact with the Nationals, particularly during pregame hours, when it's customary to greet members of the opponent one knows.

“Normally, even in this environment, I wouldn't really think twice about going over and just saying ‘Hi,’ keeping your distance. I'd be even more careful now, because obviously you don't know what the fallout is from this,” Boone said. “So it is a reminder that these things can happen. Here it is, opening day, and one of the game’s best players, it happens to. It's another reminder that it's important to do all we can to keep ourselves safe.”









Also Thursday, Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list as New York set its roster before playing Game 1.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and starter Masahiro Tanaka begin the season on injured lists — Chapman on the COVID IL, and Tanaka on the seven-day IL after getting hit in the head by a batted ball.























