Nationals-Yankees, Dodgers-Giants take a knee before MLB season opener

The game was played in an empty Nationals Park because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each team knelt beside one another — using appropriate social-distancing techniques — while holding a long black cloth. Both sides then stood for the anthem.

Prior to Thursday’s opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees, all members of both teams took a knee in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

It was almost an identical scene in Los Angeles, when the Dodgers and Giants all took a knee prior to the playing of the National Anthem at Dodger Stadium while holding a similar black cloth.

Advertisement

Thursday’s actions came in the wake of Giants’ manager Gabe Kapler’s decision to kneel alongside some of his players before a preseason game on Monday. On Tuesday, Kapler explained why he took a knee.

“I see nothing more American than standing up for what you believe in. I see nothing more patriotic than peaceful protests when things are frustrating and upsetting,” he told reporters.

“It doesn’t matter what leader says that they’re not going to be following a game. What matters the most is that we’re unwavering in trying to do what’s right … What guides our decision is standing up for people who need us to stand up for them,” he added.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.