Nationals-Yankees, Dodgers-Giants take a knee before MLB season opener

Prior to Thursday’s opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees, all members of both teams took a knee in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
Each team knelt beside one another — using appropriate social-distancing techniques — while holding a long black cloth. Both sides then stood for the anthem.
The game was played in an empty Nationals Park because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was almost an identical scene in Los Angeles, when the Dodgers and Giants all took a knee prior to the playing of the National Anthem at Dodger Stadium while holding a similar black cloth.
Thursday’s actions came in the wake of Giants’ manager Gabe Kapler’s decision to kneel alongside some of his players before a preseason game on Monday. On Tuesday, Kapler explained why he took a knee.
“I see nothing more American than standing up for what you believe in. I see nothing more patriotic than peaceful protests when things are frustrating and upsetting,” he told reporters.
“It doesn’t matter what leader says that they’re not going to be following a game. What matters the most is that we’re unwavering in trying to do what’s right … What guides our decision is standing up for people who need us to stand up for them,” he added.
