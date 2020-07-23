Baseball is back: Your 2020 MLB season preview

Here’s everything you need to know about what to expect from what promises to be one of the strangest seasons in baseball history.

After a newsworthy and contentious offseason between owners and players, Major League Baseball is set to start the 2020 regular season on Thursday.

Let’s get this out of the way: COVID-19 means this year will be unlike any other.

The pandemic hangs over everything, from the fact that there aren’t expected to be any fans in the stands for the immediate future to arguments about the legitimacy (statistical or otherwise) of a 60-game season.

We’ve already started getting used to the new normal at Fenway, as players have been using the luxury suites as dressing areas. The right-field concourse, normally a walkway and concessions area, has been transformed into a training area with an open-air batting cage and a pitcher’s mound. Near the Red Sox clubhouse, a space has been covered with artificial turf – stationary bikes and weights have been added. And shower trailers were installed on the roof of the first-base deck.

Rule changes

The pandemic forced MLB to get creative when determining how to keep players safe:

Players who aren’t expected to play will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from their teammates, and sit in the stands or other designated areas at least six feet apart. Non-participating players and personnel will wear a mask at all times.

Spitting seeds or tobacco is not allowed. (Gum is OK.)

No “celebratory contact” – high-fives, hugs, etc. – is allowed, and fights are prohibited. Baseballs will be thrown out of play after they have been touched by multiple players

There will also be plenty of on-field adjustments, not all of which are necessarily COVID-related:

The National League will use the designated hitter: As of right now, the universal DH is just set for the 2020 season, but if it provides the offensive jolt that MLB is looking for, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it continue.

Extra-inning rules will look different: If a regular-season game goes into extra innings, the 10th inning will begin with a runner on second base. The batter who made the last out the previous inning will serve as the runner.

A three-batter minimum for pitchers: A rule instituted before COVID-19, it’s designed to speed play by potentially reducing pitching changes.

Roster limits have changed: Teams will start the year with a 30-man roster, which will be reduced to 28 after two weeks and 26 two weeks after that.

One more note worth keeping in mind: the trade deadline will be Aug. 31. In a shortened regular season, will the mindset of general managers change when presented with a new set of rules? A player must be on a team’s MLB roster by Sept. 15 to be eligible for the playoffs.

How to watch

NESN will broadcast 55 (30 home, 25 road) of the 60 regular-season games this year, starting with Friday’s opener against Baltimore.

Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley won’t be at the ballpark, but are expected to be together for the majority of the 55 telecasts on NESN. In addition, Guerin Austin will be the remote sideline reporter for all games, and Tom Caron will host the pre- and post-game shows with Tim Wakefield, Steve Lyons, and Jim Rice.

The remaining five games are slated for national broadcast:

July 30 at Mets (7:07 p.m., Fox)

Aug. 1 at Yankees (7:07 p.m., Fox)

Aug. 2 at Yankees (7:08 p.m., ESPN)

Aug. 15 at Yankees (7:07 p.m., Fox)

Aug. 16 at Yankees (7:08 p.m., ESPN).

In addition, the WEEI Red Sox Radio Network will broadcast all 60 regular-season games. Joe Castiglione, Will Flemming, Sean McDonough, and Lou Merloni will call all the action.

Of note: Boston will start 23 of its 30 home games at 7:30 p.m., as opposed to 7:10 as it has in the past. Team president and CEO Sam Kennedy toldMass Live the move to a later start time was “designed to maximize viewership and listenership at home.”

Red Sox schedule

Nate Eovaldi has been tapped as the Opening Day starter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Allowances for a 60-game season aside, the schedule makers did no favors for Boston when it came to the 2020 slate. Almost half its games (29) will be against teams that made the playoffs in 2019 – the New York Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Atlanta Braves, and the Washington Nationals.

The attempt to minimize travel during a 60-game schedule doesn’t necessarily allow for balanced home-road splits. While home-field advantage is debatable without fans in the stands, it’s worth noting the Red Sox will play seven of their 10 games against the Yankees in the Bronx. They do have an edge on the Orioles (six at Fenway, four in Baltimore) and the Blue Jays (seven at Fenway, three at a site to be determined).

Beyond Friday’s opener, some of the highlights include the potential return of Rick Porcello when the Sox face the Mets (July 27-28), the first Red Sox-Yankees game of the season (July 31 at Yankee Stadium), a three-game set at Fenway against the defending World Series champions from Washington (Aug. 28-30), the only home series of the abbreviated season against New York (Sept. 18-20), and three on the road against the Braves to wrap up the regular season (Sept. 25-27).

See the full schedule here.

Opening weekend schedule

The season will kick off Thursday night with a doubleheader: Yankees at Nationals (7:08 p.m.) and Giants and Dodgers (10:08 p.m.).

The rest of the league opens on Friday with a slate that includes the Red Sox hosting the Orioles (7:30 p.m.). Boston’s three-game weekend set against Baltimore continues with games on Saturday and Sunday.

2020 playoff format

Despite there being some talk about an expanded postseason format, right now, it’ll be business as usual, with the three division winners and two wild-card teams in each league making the playoffs. The wild cards play one game at the home of the team with a better record, with the winners advancing to the best-of-five divisional playoff series. The league championship series rounds are seven games and so is the World Series.

Locations

Regular-season games are set to take place in each of the 30 teams’ respective home cities, with the exception being the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s unclear where the Jays will end up this year: As of right now, there are several locations being mentioned as possible staging sites, but the plan to play in Pittsburgh got turned down by the governor of Pennsylvania.

In hopes of keeping travel to a minimum, teams will be sticking to their nearest geographical opponents. That means teams in the AL East will be facing divisional opponents, as well as NL East squads, with the same being the case in the Central and West Divisions.

Red Sox outlook

Even without the real-world implications of the COVID-19 pandemic to deal with, it was an eventful offseason for the Red Sox. Where to begin?

Even without Betts, provided everyone stays healthy, they should score runs. But they head into the start of the regular season with a ton of questions about their pitching: Can Nate Eovaldi emerge as an ace? Is Eduardo Rodriguez ready to make the leap? And can they find any depth at the back of the rotation? All questions that will play a sizable role in how they end up in 2020.

AL East outlook

Here’s a look at some of the key storylines for the rest of the Red Sox’ division foes:

Yankees: Last year’s AL East champs, New York bolstered its pitching staff with the addition of Gerrit Cole. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have battled health issues the last year-plus, but both appear ready to go. Considered the class of the division, the Yankees are on the short list of genuine World Series contenders.

Blue Jays: Young talents like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette should make the Jays semi-interesting to watch this year, provided they can find a place to play.

Rays: A potential divisional darkhorse. With young pitching like Blake Snell, Charlie Morton, and Tyler Glasnow, they could be well-positioned to stay in the conversation regarding a playoff spot during this abbreviated season.

Orioles: Another rebuilding year in Baltimore. The O’s are likely looking at the same blueprint used by franchises like Houston: Tear down the infrastructure, suffer through some miserable years, draft and acquire young talent, and build around foundational youngsters with an eye toward the future.

Latest odds for World Series

According to most major gambling sites, the Yankees (11-2) and Dodgers (5-1) have the best chances to end up in the World Series. As for the Red Sox, they are strictly middle-of-the-pack, at least in the eyes of the oddsmakers. SBD has them at 33-1 to win the World Series. (For some context, on the other end of the spectrum, Baltimore has the longest odds at 2,000-1.)

