Red Sox set their 30-player roster ahead of Friday’s season opener

The Red Sox have set their 30-man roster ahead of Friday’s season opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

30-man roster

Pitchers (15): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Dylan Covey, Nate Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Heath Hembree, Josh Osich, Martin Perez, Jeffrey Springs, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman