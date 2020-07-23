Red Sox shut down Eduardo Rodriguez because of ongoing coronavirus symptoms

"It's a mild case, but it's still serious enough to where we feel like [we] need to do the right thing with our players and take care of them," Roenicke said. "Obviously, it backs him off from being active and on the field and able to be on the field."

Manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday Rodriguez is feeling minor symptoms related to his bout with COVID-19, and the team has decided to shut him down from all baseball activities for a week, after which he’ll be reevaluated.

Rodriguez had thrown two bullpens in summer camp prior to being shut down. He was tired after the first one, Roenicke said.

“The first one, I know he was exhausted at the end of that,” Roenicke said. “I think he threw 20, 22 pitches. The last one was better. He got through that better.

“He was gassed after his first one and felt a lot better after his second one. That’s why I think everyone is different with this [virus] and we have to keep treating them as individuals instead of looking at them as a group.”

