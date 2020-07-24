An outdoor movie theater pops up in the Seaport

Want to enjoy the thrill of a drive-in movie theater but don’t have access to a car? Head to the Seaport.

Moonrise Cinema is a new pop-up outdoor movie theater that will operate outside of the Innovation and Design Building at 23 Drydock Ave.

You can reserve an 8-by-8-foot space for up to four people for $30, and all squares will be socially distant from the others. Showings begin this weekend with a pair of already sold-out screenings of the 1993 classic “The Sandlot” on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. The venue seats more than 100 people, and is also available to be booked for private events.