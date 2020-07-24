‘Conan’ lets viewers get in on the act

Conan O’Brien is asking his fans to produce an episode of his TBS show, to be called “Do It Yourself Conan.” The late-night show has posted a newly devised episode of “Conan” online, and viewers are invited to re-create clips from it from scratch. “The only rule: be creative,” O’Brien said while announcing the plan; “let your imaginations run wild.”

The episode, a collection of fan-favorite segments, is posted at teamcoco.com, and you can download a script of it. You can use animation, stop-motion, or just Sarah Cooper it, but you must abide by the Production Guide, which notes, “Costumes aren’t required, but are strongly encouraged if you’re shooting a live action recreation!” The deadline for entry is Aug. 31.