Mass. tax revenue falls $3 billion short of forecast due to extended deadlines

Massachusetts brought in tax revenue of $27.3 billion in the just-ended fiscal year, $3 billion, or 10 percent, less than the Baker administration had forecasted, largely because the state delayed income-tax payment deadlines to provide relief during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Department of Revenue said Friday the tax tally, which was 8.1 percent below the previous year, was preliminary and would be updated in September.

Following the lead of the federal government, Massachusetts in late March extended the April 15 deadline for filing and paying personal income taxes to July 15. Deadlines for April and June estimated tax payments were similarly pushed back.