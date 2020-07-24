Sports betting is back on the table in the Mass. Legislature

The proposal is part of a wide-ranging economic development bill that lawmakers would have to pass before July 31, unless they vote to extend their formal session.

A key House committee on Friday unveiled a measure that would legalize wagering both in person and online. Authorized bookmakers would include the state’s three casinos, established daily fantasy sports operators such as DraftKings, and horse racing tracks, which would not be able to take remote wagers.

State lawmakers are making a renewed effort to pass a bill authorizing sports betting in Massachusetts in the busy, waning days of this year’s legislative session.

Though the contours — and the prospects — of the proposal could change dramatically in coming days, the action in the House is the first public movement in months on what had been a hot issue before the emergence of COVID-19 and the resulting economic crisis.

The state Senate has not yet begun to advance its own version of the measure, and lawmakers in that chamber have been more circumspect about sports betting. Senators on a joint panel that has been studying the topic declined to sign onto an earlier proposal endorsed by their House colleagues. Governor Charlie Baker previously proposed a different sports betting bill.

State Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante, a Gloucester Democrat who is House chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies, described the latest measure as a boost for the state budget hit hard by the pandemic.

The bill would place a 15 percent tax on operators’ income from sports betting, and it would generate an estimated $50 million per year.

“This bill accomplishes a number of goals to raise revenue in a time when it’s desperately needed to fund economic empowerment programs, to bring sports betting into the light and out of the illegal market, to support the Massachusetts innovative gaming community and to protect the investments the Commonwealth has made in our gaming sector,” Ferrante said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Senate President Karen E. Spilka said her chamber was eager to see the House proposal. But her office did not say whether she'd support the sports betting plan.

“The Senate president has noted that economic development is a priority of hers for this session. We’ll of course review the components of the bill once it reaches the Senate,” Spilka’s office said in a statement.

The gambling and sports industries in the state have both been hoping for some action on sports betting to help boost their businesses after months of shutdowns and canceled games caused by the pandemic.

Brian Gullbrants, president of Encore Boston Harbor casino, said in a recent interview that online gaming could help soften the blow if casinos are forced to close their doors again during the pandemic. Casino-run sportsbooks could be a way for operators to generate at least some business until they can resume in-person gambling.

“This would only enhance our business, and if there was another shutdown — let’s pray it doesn’t happen — we would love to have the opportunity to stay connected to our people and have the ability to generate some revenue,” he said.





Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.