Five things to do online and in person, July 27-August 9

Editor’s note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks’ worth of events. The magazine will not publish an issue on August 2.

Let your children roam at the newly reopened Discovery Museum in Acton. Tinker in da Vinci’s Workshop, visit the Water Gallery, and explore the outdoors in the Discovery Woods. Admission is free until August 23. An advance ticket is required for admission; reservations open July 26. discoveryacton.org

Wednesday, July 29: Pandemic Discrimination

From smallpox to COVID-19, indigenous people have disproportionately suffered both death and economic losses from epidemics. In Microbes, Hate and History, presented by Revolutionary Spaces and the Upstander Project, experts will discuss how to break this pattern. This free virtual event starts at 3:30 p.m. revolutionaryspaces.org

Thursday, July 30: Narrative Dreams

Explore Black stories and characters with SpeakEasy Stage Company’s play discussion series Celebrating the Black Narrative. Read through Jocelyn Bioh’s Nollywood Dreams, and follow an aspiring actress as she dreams of making it big during Nigeria’s film boom. Join the free discussion at 5:30 p.m; copies of the script start at $9. speakeasystage.com

Tuesday, August 4: Book Chat

Join British novelist David Nicholls for a discussion of his latest book, Sweet Sorrow. Author of the massively popular One Day, Nicholls is known for mixing romance with tragedy as he explores relationships. This free virtual conversation and Q&A is hosted by An Unlikely Story Bookstore and starts at 7 p.m. Preorder the book for $17. anunlikelystory.com

Friday, August 7: Spellbinding Tones

Enjoy the bass-baritone sound of celebrated opera singer Davóne Tines as he joins Rockport Music’s Concert View virtual music series. The young vocalist, who has graced music halls from Paris to Los Angeles, performs from his home at 7 p.m. Free. rockportmusic.org

