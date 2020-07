Nine great gift ideas for your favorite bird-watchers

1. Dewdrop wild bird feeder by Wildlife World, $28, order online from Birdfolk Collective, 2657 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, Vermont, and 17 East Allen Street, Winooski, Vermont; 802-497-0582, birdfolkcollective.com

4. Egg birdhouse, $200 at jschatz.com

5. Bird feeding cage by Eva Solo, $90 at Didriks, 77 Leonard Street, Belmont, 617-354-5700 and 2284 Washington Street, Newton, 617-467-4847; didriks.com

6. Birdie Cottage by Mr. Bird, $15 at Farm + Table, 8 Langsford Road, Kennebunkport, Maine, 207-604-8029, farmtablekennebunkport.com

Basket birdhouse. Handout

7. Basket birdhouse (above), $36 at Fair Trade Winds, 119 Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine, 207-288-0056, fairtradewinds.net

Squirrel-Be-Gone II country style bird feeder. Handout

8. Squirrel-Be-Gone II country style bird feeder (above) by Perky-Pet, $34.28, order online for pickup at The Home Depot, 615 Arsenal Street, Watertown, 617-926-0299, homedepot.com

Hanging bird feeder. Handout

9. Hanging bird feeder (above), $34.99 at Ten Thousand Villages, 252 Washington Street, Boston, 617-372-8743, tenthousandvillages.com

