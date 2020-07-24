For sale: Homes with hidden rooms in Brighton and East Greenwich, R.I.

SQUARE FEET 442

CONDO FEE $246 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $180,000 in 2005

PROS This unit, on the first floor of a 1910 brick building, is steps from the Green Line and Whole Foods. Enter into the living room with hardwood floors and pressed tin ceiling. At left, a built-in bookshelf swings open to reveal a hidden laundry closet, and the bath features marble tile. The kitchen alcove at right has butcher-block counters, a transom window, stainless steel cabinets, and full-sized appliances, save for an apartment-sized fridge. French doors open to a sleeping alcove with built-in drawers under the bed. Unit comes with deeded parking. Condo fee includes heat and hot water. CONS The bedroom is more bed than room, making this feel like an oversized studio.

Christie Rioux, Preview Properties, 339-788-6144, previewbostonrealty.com

163 Spring Street, East Greenwich, R.I. Handout

$849,000

163 SPRING STREET / EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND

SQUARE FEET 3,261

LOT SIZE 0.28 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $590,000 in 2004

PROS A wraparound porch with swing welcomes visitors to this 1897 Colonial with original crown molding, stained glass, and hardwood floors. French doors off the grand foyer open to living and dining rooms. A built-in bookcase near the powder room conceals a hidden office. In back, an addition yielded an enviable farmhouse kitchen — with soapstone sink and counters, double ovens under an oversized cooktop, and a sunny breakfast nook — and a family room with fireplace. Upstairs, find four bedrooms, including a suite with remodeled bath and double closets, plus a new bath and laundry room. The lot includes a generous yard. CONS An offer has been accepted.

Dean Benjamin, The RE/MAX Collection RI, 401-965-0225, deanbenjamin.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.