Dorchester man arrested for allegedly taking gun into Boston Medical Center

A Dorchester man was arrested after he entered Boston Medical Center, allegedly carrying a loaded handgun in a bag Friday afternoon, Boston police said.

Dana Johnson, 40, faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm, Boston police said in a press release.

Officers were called at about 12:50 p.m. after hospital security allegedly found the .40 caliber Glock 23 inside the bag, the release said.