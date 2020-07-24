Dorchester man arrested for allegedly taking gun into Boston Medical Center

A Dorchester man was arrested after he entered Boston Medical Center, allegedly carrying a loaded handgun in a bag Friday afternoon, Boston police said.
Dana Johnson, 40, faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm, Boston police said in a press release.
Officers were called at about 12:50 p.m. after hospital security allegedly found the .40 caliber Glock 23 inside the bag, the release said.
Officers conducted a pat and frisk and discovered additional rounds of ammunition in Johnson’s pockets, police said.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in Boston Municipal Court.
