Dracut man arrested for alleged animal cruelty

A 37-year-old man was arrested on animal cruelty charges Friday, two days after three dogs who showed “severe signs of malnutrition” were removed from a home in Dracut, police said.

Jonathan Garrity, of Dracut, was arrested Friday on three counts of animal cruelty at a vacant home on Alta Avenue, Dracut police said in a press release.

Police responded to the home on Wednesday, they could hear dogs barking. Once inside, officers found the dogs were being kept “in a state of squalor, with garbage, debris, needles and animal waste throughout.”