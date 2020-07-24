Dracut man arrested for alleged animal cruelty

A 37-year-old man was arrested on animal cruelty charges Friday, two days after three dogs who showed “severe signs of malnutrition” were removed from a home in Dracut, police said.
Jonathan Garrity, of Dracut, was arrested Friday on three counts of animal cruelty at a vacant home on Alta Avenue, Dracut police said in a press release.
Police responded to the home on Wednesday, they could hear dogs barking. Once inside, officers found the dogs were being kept “in a state of squalor, with garbage, debris, needles and animal waste throughout.”
Tyngsborough Animal Control helped remove the dogs, police said. The dogs were taken to an area animal hospital where they are receiving treatment.
Police were able to identify Garrity as the owner through a microchip implanted in one of the dogs, according to the release. He was arrested inside the home on Friday as officers were accompanying the Board of Health to condemn it.
Garrity also had outstanding warrants for allegedly receiving a stolen moriot vehicle, as well as drug and motor vehicle charges, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday.
