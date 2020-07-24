Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Yarmouth crash

A driver was killed Thursday night after being ejected from a vehicle that crashed into a tree, Yarmouth police said.

Police said in a statement that the driver, who has not been identified pending notification of their family, passed an officer “at an extremely high rate of speed” at 11:12 p.m.

The officer lost track of the vehicle but came upon it two minutes later on the south side of Old Main Street, where it had crashed into a tree, leaving car parts strewn across the road.