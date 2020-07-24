Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Yarmouth crash

A driver was killed Thursday night after being ejected from a vehicle that crashed into a tree, Yarmouth police said.
Police said in a statement that the driver, who has not been identified pending notification of their family, passed an officer “at an extremely high rate of speed” at 11:12 p.m.
The officer lost track of the vehicle but came upon it two minutes later on the south side of Old Main Street, where it had crashed into a tree, leaving car parts strewn across the road.
The driver, who police said was the only person in the vehicle, was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Advertisement
Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ext. 2100.
No further information was immediately available.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.