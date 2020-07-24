Man dies after being pulled from pond at Plymouth campground

Despite a frantic search by family and friends, a man in his 20s from Taunton died after he was pulled from a pond at the Ellis Haven Campground in Plymouth Friday night, according to the town’s fire chief.
Police and fire responded to the campground on Federal Furnace Road around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer, Chief Ed Bradley said.
When crews arrive, family and friends already were searching the water for the man, who was last seen clinging to a floating dock in the middle of the pond, Bradley said in an e-mail.
Witnesses told authorities they saw the man slip under the water, Bradley said.
Crews made visual contact with the man about 100 feet from shore in just over 15 feet of water.
He was taken to the hospital at 8:20 p.m., and pronounced dead less than 10 minutes later, according to Bradley.
Two people who helped search for the man also had to be taken to the hospital with “chest, stomach, and side pains” after they exerted themselves looking for the man, Bradley said.
They were expected to be released after undergoing observation,he said.
The incident remains under investigation.
