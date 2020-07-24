Man dies after being pulled from pond at Plymouth campground

Despite a frantic search by family and friends, a man in his 20s from Taunton died after he was pulled from a pond at the Ellis Haven Campground in Plymouth Friday night, according to the town’s fire chief.

Police and fire responded to the campground on Federal Furnace Road around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer, Chief Ed Bradley said.

When crews arrive, family and friends already were searching the water for the man, who was last seen clinging to a floating dock in the middle of the pond, Bradley said in an e-mail.