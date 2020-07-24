Mayor Walsh declares heat emergency as temperatures expected to feel like its over 100 degrees

The City of Boston declared a heat emergency and announced the opening of 21 community centers as temperatures are expected to feel as though its 95 and 102 degrees early next week, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Friday.

Two of the city’s outdoor pools in Charlestown and the North End will also be open, but with limited capacity to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

The heat emergency will begin on Sunday and remain in effect through Tuesday, Walsh said in a press release. The Boston Centers for Youth & Families will open the community centers on Sunday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.