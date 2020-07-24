Mayor Walsh declares heat emergency as temperatures expected to feel like its over 100 degrees

The City of Boston declared a heat emergency and announced the opening of 21 community centers as temperatures are expected to feel as though its 95 and 102 degrees early next week, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Friday.
Two of the city’s outdoor pools in Charlestown and the North End will also be open, but with limited capacity to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
The heat emergency will begin on Sunday and remain in effect through Tuesday, Walsh said in a press release. The Boston Centers for Youth & Families will open the community centers on Sunday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Residents should call their community center in advance to confirm occupancy limits, the release said. Everyone entering the community centers will be screened in advance and must wear a face covering, maintain social distancing of at least six feet, and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.
Capacity at each community center will be limited to 40-percent, the release said.
The city's BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End are also open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through labor day, the release said. Capacity at the pools will be limited to 75 people, and swimmers must register for a time slot in advance.
Tot sprays are also available for use at playgrounds with restrictions, the release said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.