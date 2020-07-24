Needham will hire independent investigator to probe claim of police racial profiling

A Friday statement from the office of Town Manager Kate Fitzpatrick said officials will ‘ask the investigator to recommend any changes that may be necessary to improve police practices, policies or procedures related to this incident.”

Marvin Henry, a therapist at a massage studio, had requested an independent investigation in a letter to Needham police Monday that described the Jan. 25 incident.

Needham will bring in an independent investigator to examine allegations that police racially profiled a Black man and held him in custody for a half-hour when he was mistakenly identified in January as a shoplifter by an employee at a CVS store, the town said Friday.

The town did not say who it would hire or how it would decide.

Henry said through his attorneys that he had been stopped on Highland Avenue while he was running errands before a Saturday afternoon shift, shoved against his minivan, and handcuffed by officers who refused to explain why.

In addition to calling for an independent investigation, Henry’s letter included demands for an apology and financial compensation for the emotional and physical harm he said he experienced.

Needham officials said Friday that police were called to a CVS by an employee who said two people were shoplifting in the store, one of whom was a Black man. Henry had been shopping in the CVS, and according to the town, the employee identified him as the man he had seen stealing.

“Police detained Mr. Henry for questioning before concluding there was not enough evidence to arrest him,” the town said. “Mr. Henry was never charged, and he is not considered a suspect in any ongoing investigation.”

Officials said the results of the investigation will be made public but did not indicate when the investigation was expected to be completed.

