News in brief

A man was killed Thursday night after being ejected from his SUV when it crashed into a tree, police said. Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon said the driver was a 41-year-old man with an address listed in Dennis. Police said in a statement that the driver, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, passed an officer “at an extremely high rate of speed” at 11:12 p.m. driving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The officer lost track of the car but came upon it two minutes later on the south side of Old Main Street, where it had crashed into a tree, leaving car parts strewn across the road. The driver, who police said was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445, ext. 2100.

CONCORD, N.H.

Advertisement

Court rules cafe’s case against Facebook may proceed

The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Friday that a judge was wrong to dismiss a cafe owner’s complaint against Facebook that said his social media account was shut down without warning. Emmett Soldati had marketed his Teatotaller cafe in Somersworth on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. He has used the cafe and its social media accounts to support LGTBQ rights and acceptance, describing the business as a “queer hipster oasis.” The Instagram account was shut down in 2018; Facebook did not offer an explanation and argued for a dismissal of Soldati’s complaint, which sought restoration of the account. Facebook said it was immune from such claims under the federal Communications Decency Act. A judge in small claims court had found in favor of Facebook. He appealed to the state supreme court. Soldati, who doesn’t have a law degree but is the the son of a former prosecutor, represented himself during oral arguments before the court earlier this year. “Facebook does not have absolute immunity,” Soldati said in a statement. “Today is a win for all those people who have felt helpless against the abuse of power of Big Tech.” A spokesperson for Facebook said in an e-mail the company wasn’t commenting on the case. (AP)

Advertisement

MONTPELIER

Governor issues mask order to fight virus spread

Vermont Governor Phil Scott on Friday issued an order requiring people in the state to wear masks in public as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Speaking at his regular virus briefing, Scott said the outbreaks hitting the South and West may be spreading back toward the Northeast and Vermont. “We are still in very good shape, but it is time to prepare,” the Republican said, noting it’s better to take precautions than have to roll back the reopening as has happened in a number of hard-hit states. Under the order that takes effect Aug. 1, all public and private businesses must display signs saying masks are required for anyone over age 2. Businesses are allowed to refuse service to people not wearing a mask. There are a number of exemptions, including people who are eating or drinking, engaged in strenuous exercise, or those who have a medical exemption. People who do not wear a mask are not required to produce evidence of their condition. The order comes with no fine or enforcement mechanism, although that could change as circumstances warrant. (AP)

Advertisement

HARTFORD

Virus added to worker’s comp coverage

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Friday signed an executive order that state union leaders predict will provide hundreds, possibly thousands, of front-line workers “presumptive eligibility” for workers compensation benefits if they contracted the coronavirus while on the job during the early days of the pandemic. The Democrat’s order came after weeks of demands by workers, union officials, and some state legislators who were concerned that workers deemed as essential and who get infected had no guarantee they’d qualify for compensation to cover lost wages and their medical care. Fewer than one-third of states have enacted such a policy, which shifts the burden of proof for coverage. He said the state’s Workers’ Compensation Commission has continued to operate during the pandemic. (AP)

BAR HARBOR, Maine

Acadia in line for maintenance money

A bipartisan proposal that would help address maintenance backlogs at national parks including Acadia National Park has been approved by the US House of Representatives. The proposal, championed by lawmakers including Maine Democratic Representative Jared Golden, would allocate $9.5 billion to address the needed maintenance. Golden said public lands “have taken on new importance for families in Maine” during the pandemic, and it’s time to address the backlog. Acadia’s overdue maintenance stretches back years. The National Park Service said the park had almost $66 million in deferred maintenance in 2018. Backlogged maintenance nationwide was almost $12 billion that year, Golden said. The Senate passed the maintenance proposal last month. (AP)