North Providence Town Council president is battling the coronavirus

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 18,148 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 76 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 2.1 percent. The state announced four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,001. There were 67 people in the hospital, seven in intensive care, and four were on ventilators.

When North Providence Town Council President Dino Autiello fell ill on July 14, he assumed he was developing another sinus infection, an issue he’s dealt with for most of his life.

He was right.

But when he went to a walk-in clinic the following day and was told he had a fever, he also decided to get tested for the coronavirus. It took a few days, but sure enough, Autiello was positive for a disease that has now killed 1,001 residents and infected more than 18,000 people in the state.

So how’s he doing?

“It’s not getting worse, but it’s not getting better yet either,” Autiello said on Thursday, his ninth day of quarantine. He described the illness as a combination of the worst cases of both the flu and a sinus infection, and he said he’s lost his sense of taste and smell.

Autiello, 37, posted a video message to Facebook this week to warn his friends, family members, and constituents to take the virus seriously. He said he worries that younger people might feel invincible, but he urged them to consider everyone else in their lives.

”I would feel terrible if I gave this to my parents, or my two grandmothers,” he said.

Autiello, who works as a deputy director of constituent affairs in the Rhode Island Senate, said he has tried to conduct contact tracing for the days leading up to his positive test. He said he thinks he may have contracted it after a charity golf tournament because other people who participated in an event following the tournament have tested positive.

His office in the Senate is now closed for two weeks.

As for town business, Autiello said he’s talked with North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi and he isn’t going to attend any meetings until he knows he no longer has the virus.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick has an important story on how Central Falls is dealing with another spike in coronavirus cases.

⚓ Imagine trying to open a hotel during a global pandemic. That happened in Newport, but Hammetts Hotel is off to a good start.

⚓ Speaking of Newport, here’s how to enjoy it on a budget (and in a mask).

⚓ A Cumberland resident who is also the brother of a Boston City Council member has been charged with sexually assaulting seven women between 2017 and 2019. He is also facing charges that he kidnapped and raped a woman in January.

⚓ As Rhode Island passed the grim milestone of 1,000 coronavirus deaths, the country now has 4 million confirmed cases.

⚓ Sports: As the Red Sox prepare for their first game tonight, the Globe’s Tara Sullivan writes that it’s great to see that baseball can be played, but it is also fair to ask whether it should be played.

⚓ Health: Everything Felice J. Freyer writes will make you smarter, and this story is no exception. In fact, you’ll learn a little something about Rhode Island here.

⚓ Opinion: A thoughtful debate between two of my colleagues over whether prisoners should have the right to vote, with Jeff Jacoby arguing that those rights shouldn’t be restored until after they get out, and Abdallah Fayyad writing that laws to disenfranchise prisoners were designed to reduce the political power of Black voters.

⚓ Food: Christopher Kimball offers up the perfect menu for a small outdoor dinner party.

⚓ The United Way is hosting an important virtual discussion at 1 p.m. about the social determinants of health and the importance of Health Equity Zones.

⚓ Need something fun to do this weekend? Check out the Outdoor Arts Experience in Jamestown.

⚓ The Newport Historical Society is hosting a socially distant “living history” program on Sunday morning.

⚓ Anything involving doughnuts deserves a weekend Rhode Map mention.

