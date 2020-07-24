Suffolk County courthouse closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

“The Courthouse will be disinfected and will reopen on Monday,” wrote Jennifer Donahue, public information officer for the state court system.

The Suffolk County Superior Court closed Friday after a trial court employee tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the court wrote in an email to the Globe.

Courthouses reopened to the public July 13 for “limited purposes” after being shuttered in March as the deadly coronavirus spread through Massachusetts and the nation.

Since reopening, all courts have still conducted most business virtually. At the time of reopening earlier this month, the court said it would expand in-person proceedings during a second phase beginning Aug. 10.

