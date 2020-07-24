On this strangest of Opening Days, everything seemed wrong

On Friday night, as the Boston Red Sox prepared to open this strangest of seasons against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park — an event that would typically border on a civic holiday — it was hard to imagine a stranger scene.

But poetic Opening Day musings do not seem so apt when it is 80 degrees and summer is entering the back-nine and fans are not, in fact, allowed to set foot inside the ballpark.

Is there another American tradition as pure as baseball’s Opening Day, that magical moment of hope and rebirth that annually sends sportswriters digging through a thesaurus in an effort to more adequately describe the bright — no, verdant — green of a freshly cut infield?

Lansdowne Street, a place that can feel like a party even in a lousy season, had the feel of an abandoned movie set. In the hours before the game, the area remained largely empty. Outdoor seating had been erected on sidewalks, and some of the tables were occupied by 20- and 30-somethings sipping Sam Adams and Bud Light Seltzer. But many, too, sat unoccupied a couple of hours before game time.

Around the ballpark, the game-day hallmarks were largely missing.

There was no Big League Brian and his stilts. No jugglers. No Cuban sandwiches at El Tiante.

Even the scruffy hodgepodge of scalpers known for running their nightly schemes at the intersection of Lansdowne and Brookline Avenue were notably absent — if not particularly missed.

Perhaps the greatest sign that these were not ordinary times?

On Newbury Extension, right before the bridge, a large sign advertised Red Sox Game Day parking for $40 — only 20 feet from where a pair of metered spots sat empty.

Even the few ordinary staples of a Red Sox game day were tinged with strangeness. Inside the Red Sox team store on Jersey Street, for instance, you could still purchase officially licensed Red Sox hats, jerseys, and T-shirts. But you could also buy Red Sox-branded face masks: $10 each, $25 for a three-pack.

The few familiar cart vendors in the area struggled to keep busy, assisting the rare customer, doing their best to acclimate to this new normal.

“How you makin’ out?” asked the guy from Artie’s Famous Sausage.

“Not bad,” said the guy in the Monstah Sausage T-shirt.

The fans who’d turned out for the occasion did their best to make the most of it.

“It’s tradition, baby,” said Jacquelyn Hall, 24, of Cape Cod, who had attended the previous five Red Sox home openers and had vowed, once it became clear there would be baseball this season, that she would bring a beach chair and set it up on Lansdowne for Opening Day if she had to.

“I still have that Opening Day buzz.”

Strange as the pregame lead-up might’ve been, however, baseball without an audience is not unprecedented, says John Thorn, the official historian for Major League Baseball.

Once, in September of 1882, the Worcester Worcesters hosted the Troy Trojans in a game played before just six fans (“Gross receipts were $3 as Troy won, 4 to 1,” reported a local newspaper). And there was the day, five years ago in Baltimore, when the Orioles took on the visiting Chicago White Sox without fans in the park due to civic unrest over the death of a Black man, Freddie Gray, while in police custody.

But these were regular-season games, brief aberrations. Opening Day has long proved bulletproof.

Even as the Spanish Flu of 1918 claimed millions of lives across the world, it failed to derail the start of the 1919 baseball season. There were the Red Sox — fresh off a World Series title — rolling past the New York Yankees, 10-0, for an Opening Day victory in front of a stadium full of fans.

Long before Friday night, of course, this was bound to be a strange season. Mookie Betts was gone, off to Hollywood and a new contract worth $365 million. The team’s former wunderkind manager, who led the team to a World Series victory in his first season in 2018, had been #canceled, at least for now, after it was revealed that he figured prominently in an elaborate cheating scheme during his time as a Houston Astros assistant.

But wasn’t that the point of a new season? Fresh storylines? Rebirth?

After a kind of four-month hell, there was, after all, baseball to be played — which, for some, was more than enough.

“We seem to have had a lot of doors and gates and windows shutting down on us for the last few months,” as Thorn put it. “And now, a window is about to open, and a breeze will come in.

“Even if it is at 1080 pixels.”

And so it was that, a little after 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi stood on a mound of dirt in front of 37,000 empty seats in a historic ballpark, contorted his body into a windup, and delivered a 99-mile-an-hour fastball to the Orioles’ Austin Hays.

It was the first pitch of what was already proving to be the most bizarre of Red Sox seasons.

And for a moment — if you closed your eyes and ignored your ears and happened to be standing close enough to the Artie’s Sausage cart to get a brief whiff from the grill — it might’ve almost, kind of, maybe, felt normal.

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.