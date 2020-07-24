Brace yourself for another heat wave this weekend

Each morning I get up and look at the 10-day forecast, not necessarily because I’m expecting those numbers to pan out exactly, but I’m looking for a pattern change. I haven’t found it yet.

I make it no secret, nor do I make any apologies, that I just don’t like the heat of summer. And when I say heat, I’m talking about anything over the low 80s. Needless to say, the weather pattern that we are in is not my favorite.





We’re starting today with a stalled-out front to the south and some cloudiness that’s rather thick over Cape Cod, but there’s sunshine farther north. The trend later today will be for brightening skies north to south, and this will set us up for a very nice weekend.

NOAA

Most areas will be in the low- to mid-80s this afternoon, with typical levels of humidity in the air for the end of July.

High pressure off the coast will continue to build back into New England this weekend with a return of heat and eventually humidity.

We will have at least three more days of 90-degree weather between now and Wednesday, with the most likely heat wave occurring Sunday through Tuesday.

There is the chance that those favored inland areas northwest of Boston, which often are hotter than the rest, see a 90-degree day on Saturday, making for a four-day heat wave.

Sunday, many more areas will definitely be in the 90s. If you’re looking for relief at the beaches, you’re in luck: temperatures will be mainly in the mid to upper 80s. If you are headed to a local beach, high tide is generally in the 4 p.m. hour this weekend with low tide in the late morning.

It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity of course and that will be rising Sunday and really be quite high on Monday. I expect the combination of actual temperatures and humidity to put the heat indices at or above 100 degrees for several hours Monday afternoon, and we are likely to see a heat advisory issued for much of the region.

This map shows how it will feel with the heat and humidity on Monday. These are not actual temperatures. WeatherBell





At the upper levels of the atmosphere ― around 18,000 feet — a ridge of high pressure will continue to not only keep us warm, but keep it relatively dry as well. Some areas have seen adequate precipitation over the past week, but many others are still quite dry with irrigation needed.

The upper levels of the atmosphere will be unusually warm early next week. Tropical Tidbits





We are just at the apex of the average high temperatures for the year, and next week the averages start slowly declining. For those of you who don’t like the heat, August tends to be a little less hot than July, with the chances of a cooler day and a more comfortable night increasing as the month progresses. However, August can also be brutally hot and 2 years ago, the humidity lingered well into September.

Finally, along with the heat around here, ocean water temperatures are continuing to warm. Today we find two named storms in the Atlantic basin, neither of which will become particularly powerful, but both of which will bring significant rain and some wind to areas in their respective paths. It’s my annual reminder that a hurricane hasn’t reached the shores of New England since 1991, so we are long overdue. This is a good time of the year to at least think about what you might do in the event a tropical system did come here.

Two tropical storms are being tracked this weekend in different areas of the Atlantic/Gulf. NHC





