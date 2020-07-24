Worcester police launch internal investigation after video shows officer appearing to slap person on gurney

Worcester police say they have launched an internal investigation after cellphone footage was posted on social media that appears to show an officer slapping a person on a gurney.
The 26-second video, posted on Facebook Tuesday night, shows several officers and paramedics surrounding a person on a gurney outside an ambulance. In the video, captured by someone driving by, an officer on the left side of the gurney appears to slap the person’s head.
The post has gained over 150 shares and dozens of comments from outraged community members. But the police chief said the officer’s act was provoked.
“Today, I was made aware of a video that appears to show a Worcester Police officer using force after a man was spitting at officers,” Chief Steven M. Sargentsaid in a statement Wednesday. “We hold our officers to the highest standard and are fully committed to investigating every complaint, regardless of its source.”
The incident has been referred to the Bureau of Professional Standards, the chief said.
Tensions over alleged police misconduct have roiled the city in recent years, with the local newspaper suing the police department seeking the release of internal affairs reports into misconduct allegations.
According to the Telegram & Gazette, the city is currently withholding nine internal affairs investigations that the newspaper has requested. Conclusions from three others were redacted when they were given to the newspaper in 2018.
