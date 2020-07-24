Worcester police launch internal investigation after video shows officer appearing to slap person on gurney

Worcester police say they have launched an internal investigation after cellphone footage was posted on social media that appears to show an officer slapping a person on a gurney.

The 26-second video, posted on Facebook Tuesday night, shows several officers and paramedics surrounding a person on a gurney outside an ambulance. In the video, captured by someone driving by, an officer on the left side of the gurney appears to slap the person’s head.

The post has gained over 150 shares and dozens of comments from outraged community members. But the police chief said the officer’s act was provoked.