Baker issues strict new rules on people traveling to Mass., including possible $500 per day fine for violators

Under the order, everyone coming to the state must fill out a “Massachusetts Travel Form” and quarantine for 14 days unless they are coming from a state where the coronavirus risk is lower or they can produce a negative coronavirus test result administered no more than 72 hours prior to arriving in Massachusetts, the governor’s office said.

The new travel order goes into effect Aug. 1 and applies to all travelers entering the state, including both out-of-state residents and Massachusetts residents returning home, the governor’s office said.

Hoping to keep the coronavirus pandemic from flaring up again in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker on Friday announced strict new travel rules that all people entering the state must comply with.

Advertisement

Individuals who get a test must remain in quarantine until they receive their negative test results.

“Those who do not comply with the new travel order are subject to a $500 per day fine,” Baker said at a State House news conference.

“Every traveler coming to Massachusetts, no matter where they’re from, has a responsibility to help keep COVID-19 out of the Commonwealth,” he said.

Previously, the governor had issued travel “guidance” and there was no fine for anyone violating it. Baker said he was signing an executive order Friday making the new rules mandatory.

Travelers are exempt from this requirement if they are coming from a state that has been designated as a lower-risk state or fall into another narrow exemption category.

Based on current public health data, those lower risk states will include: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Hawaii, the governor’s office said.





Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout