Falmouth High cancels outdoor graduation after seniors potentially exposed to COVID-19

“It was an extremely difficult decision,” they said. “We are so incredibly disheartened about disappointing our graduates.”

The Falmouth School Committee held an emergency meeting after learning of the potential exposures Friday afternoon and voted to cancel the ceremony, which was to have taken place on the school’s multipurpose field, according to a Facebook post signed by Superintendent Lori Duerr and Principal Mary Whalen Gans.

Falmouth High School’s outdoor graduation ceremony planned for Saturday was canceled after some seniors were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

They did not say how the students were potentially exposed to COVID-19. Elsewhere on Cape Cod, a coronavirus cluster was reported in Chatham after several restaurant workers attended a party, officials said Thursday.

Duerr and Gans apologized for the cancellation and said the school will broadcast a virtual ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Falmouth Community Television that will also be streamed on the school’s Facebook page.

“We are devastated that we will not be able to offer our seniors the in-person milestone celebration that they so very much deserve, and that we all have been excitedly planning and looking forward to,” Duerr and Gans said.

They said the school would contact families next week to arrange the delivery of diplomas.

