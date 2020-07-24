‘I’m not pressing the alarm button yet’: Quincy officials eyeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

At the pandemic’s peak in April, Quincy was seeing 30 new cases a day on a weekly average. With 43 new cases over the past week, the daily average over a week is six or seven cases.

On July 8, the city was down to eight active coronavirus cases with only one or two being reported each day. As of Thursday, there were 47 active cases with six or seven being reported each day. The town is not treating it as a spike, but rather an uptick that could be cause for concern.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Quincy for the first time since the height of the pandemic, with the majority of new cases in younger residents and at least five linked to a neighborhood bar that has since shut down temporarily.

Advertisement

Quincy Health Commissioner Ruth Jones said that most cases were among those in their 20s and 30s, rather than among older people in a long-term care facility, a population disproportionately ravaged by the virus nationwide.

Five of the COVID-19 cases have been linked to staff or patrons of the Hofbrau Cafe on Sea Street, which announced Tuesday it would close for two weeks for a professional cleaning. One person who tested positive was a member of a recreational baseball league, but Jones said no one else related to the league has tested positive. Several of the other cases involve those in the same household, such as a couple or roommates all infected.

“I’m not pressing the alarm button yet, but I want to make sure you all understand the numbers are going up a little bit and we have to be really vigilant about how we operate,” said Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch in a video Tuesday.

Jones said it is taking much longer to receive results from PCR tests, the most accurate, but cumbersome method of identifying an active infection. In June, Quincy residents could learn their results within 24 to 48 hours, but now the same process takes an average of eight days, which, troublingly, mirrors a nationwide trend in delays largely driven by a backlog at laboratories.

Advertisement

Infectious disease experts see this delay in results as a consequential factor of how small individual upticks could lead to an eventual statewide resurgence in cases.

“Essentially, after two-plus days of delay, individuals will go through a big chunk of their infectious period before they’re warned about being positive. And we know that individuals often can’t or are less likely to self isolate until they are confirmed positive,” said Samuel Scarpino, a Northeastern University disease tracker.

The town of Chatham has also seen a recent uptick in cases after at least 10 people who were at a party attended by area restaurant workers earlier this month became infected, prompting some local eateries to temporarily close or scale back service.

Officials were told between 30 and 50 people may have attended the party. Contact tracing is underway, but State Senator Julian C. Cyr, a Democrat who represents the Cape and Islands, said Thursday by phone that officials were concerned that some party attendees may not be responding to contact tracer calls, possibly over concerns regarding underage drinking.

“People abiding by the rules have had a tremendously positive impact on the growth and the spread of the virus, but they need to keep doing that. And the incident in respect to Chatham is a great example of what happens when they don’t,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a press conference Friday.

Advertisement

He also made a point to note that the state is not experiencing the “astonishing” surge in cases among younger persons occurring in the southern and western states in the country.

“Our young people, for the most part, appear to be doing all the same things that the 30 to 60 folks and the 60 and over folks are doing. They’re not driving trends and they’ve done a really good job of reducing their overall positive test rate,” concluded Baker.

Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.