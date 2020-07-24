Mass. reports 214 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths

The data was released just hours after Governor Charlie Baker announced a new order requiring visitors to the state to complete a “Massachusetts Travel Form” and quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test.

The state reported no new probable-case deaths, keeping that total at 219. There were 124 new probable cases for a total of 7,088.

The coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts rose by 14 to 8,279, state officials said Friday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 214, bringing the total to 107,897, as the governor announced new quarantine restrictions on visitors from other areas.

Friday’s report was posted online more than three hours behind schedule, after a delay of more than five hours Thursday that state officials said was caused by a change in the federal government’s reporting requirements.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Friday that federal officials gave hospitals little notice about the new requirements, which included a change to how some of the state’s key metrics are measured. Because of those changes, Sudders said, some data, including hospital surge capacity, was not updated Thursday.

“We did not update the hospital surge data yesterday because the federal government has redefined what surge capacity means,” Sudders said during Baker’s press conference.

She said the reporting changes were partially responsible for a surprising drop in coronavirus hospitalizations, and state officials spent time verifying the data before it was released.

“It just was so different than what we’ve been seeing,” she said.

Massachusetts saw mixed results Friday in four key public health indicators, including the two excluded from Thursday’s reporting.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity grew to seven on Thursday, as the state began using the new federal requirements. That’s up from six on Tuesday, the most recent days included in the report. That metric has ticked upward since Saturday, when only one hospital was reportedly using surge capacity, but it still marks a decline of 67 percent since the highs reached in mid-April.

The three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases also saw a minor increase. It was at 11 as of Tuesday, up from 10 on Monday, but less than Sunday’s average of 14. Friday’s average was a 93 percent decrease from mid-April.

The state’s seven-day weighted average for positive tests held steady at 1.7 percent for a fourth consecutive day. It had dipped to 1.6 percent on Sunday but otherwise has remained at 1.7 percent since July 11.

The three-day average of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus dropped to 427 on Thursday, down from 465 the day before and from 509 on Tuesday. That marks an 88 percent decline from mid-April highs.

State officials said 13,104 more people had been tested for the coronavirus as of Friday, bringing the total tested to 1,092,392. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,410,099.

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 857 people, bringing that total to 89,569.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.