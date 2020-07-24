President Trump interviewed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy

Mallory Blount, the White House’s director of specialty media, said in a tweet that Portnoy met with Trump at the White House to “discuss the role that sports plays in the #GreatAmericanComeback ” on Thursday. The MLB kicked off its shortened season on Thursday evening.

Swampscott native and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy interviewed President Trump on Thursday, according to the White House.

The interview with Barstool Sports, a media company Portnoy founded in Boston in 2003, was among several Trump has done in recent days as he looks to reset his campaign following the release of several polls that show him trailing former vice president Joe Biden by double digits.

Advertisement

Portnoy has repeatedly come under fire for making racist and sexist remarks. In Barstool video segments, Portnoy has used the n-word and made racist statements about Colin Kaepernick. Portnoy has also made several misogynistic remarks, including calling ESPN’s Sam Ponder a sexist slur in 2014, according to the Daily Beast, and his website has a section featuring women in lingerie or bathing suits called “Smokeshow of the Day.”

Portnoy moved the company to New York City in 2016.

In January, Penn National Gaming Inc. bought a 36 percent stake in Barstool Sports in a deal valuing the company at $450 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Barstool also tweeted about Portnoy’s interview with the president, which has yet to be published.



