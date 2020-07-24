Instead of giving migrant families a ‘cruel choice,’ let us make a kind one

Thank you for Jazmine Ulloa’s July 16 front-page article regarding the “cruel choice” for a Haitian family seeking asylum and many other immigrants in detention (”An impossible choice for migrant families: Children being held by US must be released, but what about their parents?”).

We, too, have a choice to make — a choice regarding our long history of inhumane attacks on people seeking asylum and welcome in the United States.

Will we continue to let ignorance and bigotry shape our policies toward immigrants and refugees, or will we let basic humanitarian principles guide us? Where is the so-called greatness in closing the door on those who request to enter? Where is the boldness and generosity, the sense of responsibility and leadership that people around the world expect from us?