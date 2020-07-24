Kasich charts path forward but can’t seem to take that first step

John Kasich is a good American. His July 22 op-ed “Enough is enough. There’s a better path forward for America” makes that clear. But Kasich is not a great American. If he were, he would have added one more sentence to his sincere statement.

The former governor of Ohio, a Republican, should have stated clearly that, in order for us to avoid “America’s soul” being “irreversibly eroded under four more years of our current ‘leadership,’ ” we must all vote for Joe Biden and against all the Republican enablers in the Senate. Kasich would have shown, by adding this bold statement, that his courage and patriotism exceed his “sturdiest political attitudes.”