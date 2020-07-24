In rethinking school day, let’s have more Marie Kondo and less Henry Ford

As a retired teacher, I liked the article on research at MIT and Harvard into schooling in the age of COVID-19 (“Advice for fall: Keep in-person classes simple, fun,” Page A1, July 16). Yes, we need more Marie Kondo, and less, say, Henry Ford.

The Kondo style aims to “spark joy” in children by valuing art, music, and above all, relationships. Yet what has dominated for decades is more of a Ford approach. It wants standardization of subjects and interchangeability of teachers. It sees students not as individuals with differing interests but rather as vessels on a conveyor belt, to be filled with goals and standards, objectives and skills. Children’s dislike of remote learning sheds light on the weakness of this approach.