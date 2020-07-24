Home of the Week: For $699,000, a Rockport condo with quarry and ocean views

Year built: 1850; converted 2000

Square feet: 1,320

Beds: 2

Baths: 1 full

Sewer/water: Public

Fee: $282 a month

Pets: Cats only

Taxes: $4,499 (2020)

Street names sometimes bear no connection to reality, but that’s not the case for this Rockport condo. It’s on Granite Street in a coastal North Shore town where granite quarrying was an economic mainstay into the 1930s. And this connection to what became the foundation of countless buildings is even closer: The condo was the onetime home of Rockport Granite Co., and its neighbor is Flat Ledge Quarry.

This unit offers single-floor living found at the end of a 14-foot-long foyer. Here the floor plan opens into a 538-square-foot living/dining area and a 238-square-foot kitchen. Thick columns add visual drama to the living/dining area, which has hardwood flooring believed to be oak.

The living room has two black-framed window pairs that offer ocean views. Anchoring the living room is a 2019 addition: a remote-controlled gas fireplace clad in gray granite from the quarry with a wood mantel.

Lights that evoke portholes hang from the ceiling over the dining area, which easily hosts a table for eight. A shiplap wall next to the table increases the soundproofing in this five-unit condo building, and shelving under a set of windows offers a pleasing place for taking in the ocean view.

A door off the living/dining area opens into a bathroom that underwent a down-to-the-studs renovation. The result is a single vanity with a counter of porcelain and bidet/toilet. The floor is limestone. The walk-in shower has multiple heads and a partial wall of clear glass with black framing. The shower surround is white subway tile.

Walking to either side of the fireplace lands one in the kitchen, which includes a storage room and a a stacked washer/dryer next to the refrigerator. The kitchen offers counters of polished Rockport granite (quarry unknown), recessed lighting, a limestone floor, and stainless-steel appliances. The wood cabinets — which were refinished, glazed multiple times, and then sealed — are reminiscent of driftwood.

Vying to be the stunner in this space is a digitized mural — a historic photograph of the Rockport fishing shack painters have captured for decades. Sharing the wall with the 7-by-9-foot mural is a second set of cabinets with counter space for coffee machines under a wine rack.

There are, of course, places to rest: two bedrooms in the front of the unit. The main bedroom is about 160 square feet and has a set of windows with shutters and soundproofing inserts.

Some 38 square feet distinguishes the main and guest bedrooms. The latter has a set of lead-paned glass windows, and both come with remote-controlled ceiling fans, closets with custom shelving, and hardwood flooring.

A door at the rear of the kitchen connects to a patio that is shared but has a custom-built cedar pergola that is for the exclusive use of this unit. The pergola boasts commercial-grade lighting with a dimmer. A shared crushed-stone garden area follows, as well as a shaded area for grilling. This spot overlooks the quarry, which is filled with water and no longer operational.

The unit comes with two deeded parking spaces. The condo association bans smoking in the units and on the grounds.

Flat Ledge Quarry, and neighboring Carlson’s Quarry, have been part of the town’s water supply system since 1953, and both reach depths of roughly 100 feet, according to a 2019 town study. The town now owns all the land bordering Flat Edge Quarry, according to the report.

Jan Pellegrini of the Jan-Eileen Team at Keller Williams Realty in Beverly has the listing.

