Absent fans, Red Sox offer an Opening Day hit parade

It’s obvious, and, probably at this point, redundant. Betts is no longer with the Sox, traded along with David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom Betts recently inked a 12-year, $365 million extension. Ron Roenicke replaced manager Alex Cora. And this season, unlike last season — or any season since 1918 — is being played in the midst of a global pandemic that pushed Opening Day back to the end of July.

Game 162 in 2019 for the Red Sox was against the Baltimore Orioles. It ended in spectacular fashion when Mookie Betts scored all the way from first on a Rafael Devers single to right field to win it. They played the Orioles in Game 1 of 2020, but everything has changed this year.

Advertisement

But similar to last season’s ending, the Sox came away with a win. Not a walkoff, but a 13-2 drubbing.

⋅ After a 2019 season with a plethora of injuries, Nate Eovaldi came with power in his first Opening Day start. In the first inning, he threw strictly fastballs and cutters, averaging 98.7 93.3 miles per hour respectively. He didn’t throw a splitter until two outs in the second.

The most impressive part of Eovaldi’s start was perhaps his command. He walked just one batter in six innings and got comfortable throwing his mix of pitches, including the slider, curveball and splitter as the game progressed. (Eovaldi worked on his slider the entire offseason, and used it a ton in the camp leading into his Opening Day start.) He struck out Chris Davis swinging on a cutter to end the sixth, a fourth strikeout on his 89th and final pitch.

⋅ The Sox couldn’t find it early on against the soft-throwing Orioles lefthander Tommy Milone, who got Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers to chase changeups away for back-to-back strikeouts in the first. Milone appeared to have found a formula: Fastball in, changeups away.

Advertisement

The Sox were overzealous at first, but Jackie Bradley Jr. changed the trajectory of the game. He doubled down the left-field line to open the third, one of four doubles that inning for the Red Sox and an Opening Day record eight overall. That third inning, in which Boston scored four times, was Milone’s last, with the rest of Boston’s 17-hit, 7-walk attack coming against three relievers.

⋅ Let’s not overthink this: Talent always floats to the top, and so does patience.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is at his best when he goes to left field. He will say something similar too: Mind you, this isn’t a direct quote, but “I hit it where it’s pitched.”

Where it was pitched in the third, though, was on the outer half, a fastball that Bradley peppered to left field for the first of his two doubles to left. (Bradley had three hits on the evening.) It led to the first run of the game, on a Jose Peraza double.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack