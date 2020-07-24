Bruins eager to head to Toronto, begin run at Stanley Cup

“The energy in the room and on the ice has been spectacular,” said power-play QB Torey Krug . “We are all excited to jump into game action. It feels like it’s about time now. Practices aren’t the fun part of the job for us; getting into game action is, but we are excited and eager to go.”

The Bruins wrap up Camp Renaissance on Saturday morning in Brighton and will go wheels up for Toronto late Sunday afternoon.

The real fun won’t begin until Aug. 11 or 12 when the Bruins finally play their first postseason game that carries any elimination consequences in Game 1 of the Round of 16.

Before then, they have next Thursday’s exhibition vs. John Tortorella’s Blue Jackets, followed by a trio of round-robin games (Aug. 2, 5, 9) that will determine seed Nos. 1-4 in the Eastern Conference.

Once again, top right wingers David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase were scratched from Friday’s mid-afternoon workout at Warrior. They are expected to be scratches again for the final workout, which will mean both Czechs will have missed the entirety of the Phase 3 return-to-play camp.

Hardly an ideal way to prep for the postseason. Pastrnak is Boston’s top scoring threat and he tied this season for No. 1 overall in league goal scoring (48) with Alex Ovechkin. Kase was acquired at the trade deadline in hopes that he could provide vital secondary scoring. Thus far, no sign of the primary or the secondary options.

Given how the COVID-19 testing has fallen thus far, the Bruins must count themselves fortunate they are still two-plus weeks from games of any consequence.

“I liked our pace,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, asked about his overall impression of camp. “I liked that our players have been on time with everything. Obviously, we’ve had guys miss practice. I think that would be a little bit of the unknown going into it ... some testing issues … those are slowly getting rectified.”

Pastrnak is the main concern, of course, because his hot stick is enough to win a series, and possibly clinch a Cup. He was supposed to join in the full-group workouts last Thursday, but he was a late scratch and has not seen or heard from since. Unofficial word around camp is that he began a 10-day quarantine that day. If true, and he tests virus-free on Saturday morning, he then would be good to board the flight north.

“It’s been indicated to me, and of course that could change, but that is the plan right now,” said Cassidy, asked if he expected all the players who missed Friday’s workout to be on the flight manifest. “You’ve seen it … day-to-day, guys are not able to participate, and today is no different. We hope everyone is cleared to go at 5:30 on Sunday … unless we hear differently.”

Nick Ritchie and Paul Carey were the other missing skaters on Friday. The Bruins have had 33 players on their camp roster, including four goalies. All NHL clubs are capped at 31 players for inclusion in the bubble.

Beyond the missing bodies, Cassidy sounded satisfied with how the two-week camp progressed.

“Overall, we were pretty much injury-free,” he said. “No big collisions, or a big injury … that’s always a positive.”

Moving up in lines

Cassidy noted the absences of Pastrnak and Kase allowed the likes of Anders Bjork and Jack Studnicka longer looks higher up in the order. Bjork on Friday again skated with top-liners Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Studnicka, a rookie center, again flipped to right wing and filled out the Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci line.

“Overall, I liked it,” Cassidy said. “I think we’ll get to drill down a little more in Toronto and we’ll see the intensity go up even more. But it’s nice being back at the rink, being around the guys, back doing the stuff we love.”

Powering up

NESN aired the workout, which began at 3 p.m., and the highlight was a lengthy look at the two power-play units (albeit with Pastrnak not there). The No. 1 PP again had Krejci and Krug at the points, fronted by DeBrusk, Bergeron and Marchand. No. 2 had Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy above the circles, with Krejci centering Studnicka and Bjork.

“For us, it was like putting our shoes back on again,” said Krug, reflecting on his PP duty. “It’s no secret we are a very unique power play and it doesn’t matter who you plug in place to be there. We have many different ways to beat you.” … Noticeably absent the last two weeks: the swapping of insults between Krug and Marchand on their social media accounts. The two have turned into “must” reads on the internet when exchanging cheap shots often over their, shall we say, height challenges. “No reason,” said Krug, asked where the good times went. “I think he’s just vested in his little hunting company there, so maybe he’s a little distracted. Hopefully I can catch him here with his head down in the bubble or something … we’ll come up with something good.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.