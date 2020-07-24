Game 1: Orioles at Red Sox preview

ORIOLES (54-108 in 2019)

TBA

Pitching: LHP Tommy Milone (4-10, 4.76 in 2019)

RED SOX (84-78 in 2019)

TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (2-1, 5.99 in 2019)

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Milone: Martinez 6-18; Bogaerts 6-12; Lucroy 0-10; Peraza 0-7; Bradley 2-7; Moreland 0-3.

Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Davis 4-13; Nunez 5-6; Iglesias 0-6; Mullins 2-5; Stewart 0-2; Severino 0-4; Smith 0-3; Sisco 0-3; Hays 2-3; Alberto 0-3; Ruiz 0-2; Santander 0-1.

Advertisement

Stats of the day: The Red Sox are 58-60-1 on Opening Day, not including Game 2 of doubleheaders on Opening Day in 1903, 1948, and 1982 ... Some Red Sox records for a 60-game span: Hits — 105 by Wade Boggs in 1985; home runs — 26 by David Ortiz in 2006; RBIs — 84 by Jimmie Foxx in 1938.

Notes: This is the start of the 120th season of Red Sox baseball, and also the latest start to a season since the 1901 season began on April 26 ... Eovaldi is making his first Opening Day start. He is 46-54 over eight seasons (160 starts) with a 4.30 ERA ... Milone, 33, was a nonroster invitee to Baltimore’s spring training camp in February. He is 50-47 with a 4.47 ERA over nine seasons in the majors (136 starts) ... The Red Sox were 12-7 vs. the Orioles last season ... During the national anthem, an American flag will be draped over the Green Monster. Expect to see elements of the Black Lives Matter movement incorporated into the ceremony. The MLB logo stenciled behind the mound will include the abbreviation “BLM.” The Sox also will add a 120-foot-wide “Black Lives Matter” sign in the bleachers ... The pregame ceremony is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Follow Matt Pepin on Twitter at @mattpep15.