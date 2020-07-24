MLB opener was most-viewed regular-season game in nine years

BRISTOL, Conn. — The pandemic-delayed Major League Baseball opener was the sport’s most-watched regular-season game on any network in nine years.

The New York Yankees’ rain-shortened 4-1 win at the Washington Nationals on Thursday night averaged 4 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen fast national ratings. The game peaked at 8:30 p.m. with 4.48 million viewers.

No regular-season game had been viewed by that many since 4.7 million watched the Red Sox beat the Yankees, 3-2, in 10 innings on Aug. 7, 2011, also on ESPN.