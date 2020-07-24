Notre Dame football considers joining ACC

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Irish will give up their treasured football independence to play as a member of the league for the 2020 season that has been thrown into question by the coronavirus pandemic. Two people involved in the ACC’s discussions about scheduling for the upcoming season told the Associated Press the ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12. There are other models also being considered. Under the 10-plus-one plan, Notre Dame would play a full ACC schedule, the people told AP, speaking on condition of anonymity because talks are still ongoing and details have not been disclosed. Whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game — and be eligible for the conference’s guaranteed spot in the Orange Bowl — is still to be determined. The final decision could come down to how revenue is shared between the conference and school, one of the people said … Michigan State University suspended football team workouts , and its players will quarantine for 14 days after a second staff member and a player tested positive for the coronavirus, the university said … John Blake, the former Oklahoma football player and coach who was the school’s first Black head coach in any sport, died Thursday. He was 59.

Bob Bahre, who brought NASCAR racing to New England at the New Hampshire International Speedway, died Friday at his home in Paris, Maine. He was 93. Bahre owned the Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine before selling it in 1987 to focus on a much more ambitious project — transforming Bryar Motorsports Park in Loudon, New Hampshire, into a much larger racetrack. Bruton Smith, executive chairman of Speedway Motorsports, which now owns the New Hampshire racetrack, called Bahre a “true pioneer for motorsports in New England.”

NBA

Pelicans’ Williamson back in bubble

New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick in last year’s NBA draft, returned to Walt Disney World after tending to a family situation and immediately went back into quarantine. There was no immediate announcement about how long he would remain separated from the Pelicans, but being back now suggests that it is possible he could play when New Orleans faces Utah on July 30 in the first seeding game of the NBA restart … Lou Williams of the Clippers joined teammates Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley on the list of players who have left the NBA campus to tend to family issues, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because Williams has not disclosed his absence publicly. Austin Rivers of the Rockets also left for family reasons . . . An ownership group led by longtime NBA player Arron Afflalo is putting together an offer to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, two people with knowledge of the bid said. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still in the process of being submitted. The group will consist of two to five individuals with a net worth of more than $10 billion. According to the people, Afflalo’s group will submit the bid no later than this weekend … Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe practiced with his teammates for the first time since learning he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Bledsoe had arrived at Walt Disney World for the relaunch of the NBA season on Wednesday, about two weeks after the team got to Florida. Bledsoe said after practice that he savored getting “back to my sanctuary.”

Miscellany

Ryun gets presidental medal

Jim Ryun, a former Republican congressman and the first US high schooler to break the 4-minute barrier in running the mile, was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, by President Donald Trump. Ryun was the 1968 Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500-meter run and is a three-time Olympian. Ben Jipcho, a Kenyan runner who sacrificed his hopes of winning a medal at the 1968 Mexico City games to help teammate Kip Keino beat Ryun in the 1,500 meters, died Friday. He was 77. The Kenyan track federation said Jipcho died early Friday morning and called him one of the “trailblazers'' of the country’s rise to running greatness … Frank de Boer is out as coach of Atlanta United. After a dismal performance in the MLS Is Back tournament, the team stunningly announced that it had mutually agreed to part with de Boer, who nearly guided the team to the MLS Cup championship game a season ago … A tearful Kylian Mbappé limped off with an apparent ankle injury as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Saint-Étienne, 1-0, to win soccer’s French Cup in Paris …A handful of top-20 players. including second-ranked Simona Halep, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and last year’s Roland Garros finalist Markéta Vondroušová, will play in the Palermo Ladies Open, Aug. 3-9, in Italy, the first official tour-level tennis tournament following a five-month break for the coronavirus pandemic … Bob Costas, who ended his 40-year career at NBC Sports more than a year ago, this week signed on as a CNN contributor to offer commentary on the intersection of news and sports.