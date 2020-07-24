Red Sox celebrate frontline workers, Black Lives Matter movement in Opening Day ceremony

Opening Day at Fenway Park is usually filled with pomp and circumstance, along with major fanfare. Friday’s Opening Day celebration still had the latter, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, was distinctly different.

The celebration began as it usually does, with public address announcer Henry Mahegan introducing each member of the Red Sox — from the equipment staffers, all the way through to players and coaching staff. However, with the Fenway Faithful not on hand, fake crowd noise greeted each person as they were introduced, with many wearing masks as they made their way along the right-field foul line.

After introductions, the ceremony took time to thank the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. A moment of silence was held for those lost due to the virus, then another for former Red Sox Eddie Kasko and Mike Ryan, as well as John Altobelli — the father of Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli, killed in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash in January — and Pete Frates, who passed away in December after his nearly eight-year battle with ALS.