Red Sox celebrate frontline workers, Black Lives Matter movement in Opening Day ceremony

Opening Day at Fenway Park is usually filled with pomp and circumstance, along with major fanfare. Friday’s Opening Day celebration still had the latter, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, was distinctly different.
The celebration began as it usually does, with public address announcer Henry Mahegan introducing each member of the Red Sox — from the equipment staffers, all the way through to players and coaching staff. However, with the Fenway Faithful not on hand, fake crowd noise greeted each person as they were introduced, with many wearing masks as they made their way along the right-field foul line.
After introductions, the ceremony took time to thank the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. A moment of silence was held for those lost due to the virus, then another for former Red Sox Eddie Kasko and Mike Ryan, as well as John Altobelli — the father of Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli, killed in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash in January — and Pete Frates, who passed away in December after his nearly eight-year battle with ALS.
The ceremony also took time to acknowledge the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, including a Morgan Freeman-narrated video from the MLB Players’ Alliance that’s appeared before games around the league. In addition to placing a Black Lives Matter sign outside of Fenway, the Red Sox also installed one in the center field bleachers.
Advertisement
All members of the Red Sox and Orioles held a unity ribbon while the video played, with several on both clubs taking a knee. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Verdugo were the only Red Sox players to stay on a knee during the national anthem, which was sung by Springfield native Michelle Brooks-Thompson. Michael Chavis placed his hand on Bradley Jr.‘s back during the anthem.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and Robert Lewis Jr. — the founder of Roxbury-based club The BASE that serves inner-city youth, and who contracted and survived the coronavirus — threw out ceremonial first pitches. In order to practice social distancing, the three tossed from the first row of the center-field bleachers.
Advertisement
After that, both teams went to their respective dugouts, or into the first few rows of the stands for players that weren’t in the starting lineup. The 2020 season finally began.