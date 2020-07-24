Red Sox No. 2 starter Martin Perez has a lot on his plate

That seemed about right. Perez is 53-56 in his career with a 4.72 ERA. He’s somebody you hope can make 28-30 starts and throw 160 innings.

The Sox signed Perez to a one-year deal in December. Back in those innocent times, the plan was that he’d be the No. 5 starter behind Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, David Price and Nate Eovaldi.

Martin Perez tipped his cap to the empty seats at Fenway Park after pitching in an intrasquad game earlier this month. He’s a lefty and they’re a little goofy sometimes.

All the Sox needed from Perez was to give them a chance to win more often than not.

Then Price was traded, Sale blew out his elbow and Rodriguez contracted COVID-19. Now the goofy lefty with low expectations will start the second game, facing the Orioles on Saturday afternoon.

How the starters line up wouldn’t matter as much with a deeper rotation. But with the Sox stitching together their No. 4 and 5 slots, Perez has a lot of responsibility.

“I’m hoping he gets off to a great start and is able to give us the innings and is able to lock it in and we have a good couple of months from him,” manager Ron Roenicke said Friday.

Perez pitched well in spring training before the pandemic hit. But his first two outings in instrasquad games at Fenway Park were shaky before he cleaned it up on Monday and threw six scoreless innings.

That was a relief for Roenicke with the season on the horizon.

“His last start was right where he needs to be,” the manager said. “He said he felt like he had the velocity when he needed it. As we continue to build up, to get his command right, to get his velocity right, he’s going to be the pitcher we expect.”

The Sox badly need him to be. Now that eight of the 15 teams in the American League will make the playoffs, the Sox have a legitimate chance to extend the season. Their lineup remains potent even without Mookie Betts and the bullpen will be a plus, particularly once lefthanders Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor return from their bouts with COVID-19.

Eovaldi and Perez have to give the Sox innings, especially early on with Rodriguez on the injured list.

“Everybody’s ready,” said Perez, who was wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt when he spoke to reporters via Zoom before the game on Friday. “Now is the time and everybody knows what we have to do to win games. Personally, I’m ready.”

Perez distributes his fastball, cutter, changeup and sinker fairly evenly. When he’s successful, he’s changing angles and speeds. The Twins convinced him to use his changeup more last season, which he did to his benefit early in the season.

The Sox believe in that, too, and had Pedro Martinez work with Perez during spring training. Nobody knows more about changeups than Pedro and Perez was honored to have the Hall of Famer working with him.

“I can repeat all my pitches,” Perez said. “Mechanically everything is perfect. Mentally, everything is right there. Physically, I’m strong and healthy.”

Asked if he felt any pressure, Perez shrugged.

“Not really,” he said. “Same game, same baseball. You have to stay focused. I don’t have to put pressure on myself, because I know what I need to do. You have to believe in yourself. I think that I’m ready to go.”

Perez was the No. 2 starter to start the season in three of his seven seasons with the Texas Rangers, so this is nothing new.

“He’s set up to handle it, no question,” Roenicke said. “Whether he pitches well or not, that’s always up in the air. But we feel confident in what he can do and, for sure, being the No. 2 guy isn’t going to bother him mentally. He’s very confident. He’s had lots of experience.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.