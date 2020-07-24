Red Sox welcome, welcomed back to baseball on a night like no other

For the sake of television, the Red Sox and Orioles went though all the traditional pre-game rituals. There was red, white, and blue bunting on the upper deck facade, and four rows of cardboard-cutout fans filled the Monster Seats — it looked a little like the cover of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper album — but the official attendance was 00,000 when Nathan Eovaldi threw a 100 mile-per-hour first pitch to Baltimore center fielder Austin Hays at 7:33 p.m. When Kevin Pillar made a nice catch on Hays’ subsequent fly to deep right, there was fake crowd noise to express appreciation.

It was the first real game involving a Boston team since March 10, when the Bruins blanked the Flyers, 2-0, in Philadelphia and the Celtics beat the Pacers in Indianapolis. Since then, we’ve consumed grainy re-broadcasts of the Larry Bird Celtics, the Tom Brady Patriots, and the Curse-busting Red Sox of 2004.

The Red Sox played host to the moribund Baltimore Orioles at empty Fenway Park on Friday. It was the 120th Red Sox opening day, and by any measure, it goes down as the most unusual sporting event in our city’s history.

Welcome to COVID-19 professional sports, where everybody may know your name, but nobody is around to applaud. Get used to it, sports fans. Have a seat in front of your TV and don’t touch that dial unless it’s been sanitized. In every sport, this is going to be the season of no fans, with the only cheers and boos piped in off a video game.

Advertisement

There has never been a Red Sox opener this late, and at 60 games, there has never been a Major League season this short.

Players from both teams were introduced to the non-crowd before the game, followed by a moving Black Lives Matter presentation featuring social justice commentaries on the big video board while players held a black ribbon that stretched from short left field to short right field.

Advertisement

The entire Orioles team knelt during the presentation. Six Red Sox knelt: Jackie Bradley Jr., Alex Verdugo, Michael Chavis, and three coaches. Bradley, Verdugo, and the coaches all took a knee for the national anthem. Every Oriole stood.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and Boston youth sports champion Robert Lewis Jr. threw ceremonial first pitches. And then it was Game On for the Red Sox, for the first time in almost 300 days. With no cheers from the hometown fans.

“We need to find different ways to get the adreneline going,‘' said de facto captain Xander Bogaerts. “We’re going to have to be our best cheerleaders. It’s new for us. It’s challenging.”

A lot has happened to the Sox since they staggered to an 84-78 record last year. Chaim Bloom was brought in to replace fired general manager Dave Dombrowski in October, then popular manager Alex Cora got caught up in two cheating scandals and was fired before spring training. This was followed by a PR disaster: The appalling deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers. (”Let’s re-visit this conversation in 12 years,” Tom Werner told WEEI on Friday.)

When the reeling Red Sox finally got to Florida, they had an interim manager in Ron Roenicke and immediately lost their ace, Chris Sale, to Tommy John surgery. Then came COVID-19, and everybody was sent home March 12.

Advertisement

For the first time in recent memory, the salary-dumping, re-setting Sox start their season as clear non-contenders.

“This year is much different,” said Bogaerts. “We’re underdogs, playing without pressure.”

When the shortstop was asked how his team was supposed to compete with a sub-par pitching staff, he admitted, “Obviously, we don’t have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.”

True. And yet this misfit team with no realistic chance for success could be artificially held aloft by a 60-game mini-season and an inflated playoff plan. MLB announced Thursday that 16 teams of its 30 teams will qualify for the postseason in 2020. Never has the bar been this low. We could see the first sub-.500 team in the baseball playoffs.

It’s becoming a little like the old NHL, when 16 of 21 teams made it to the postseason. Qualifying for the baseball playoffs in 2020 will be like signing up for Facebook. Anybody can do it, even a Boston ballclub with an embarrassing pitching staff.

“I think a lot of people are sleeping on us,” Eovaldi said Thursday. “I think we’re going to come out and surprise a lot of people.”

Eovaldi smothered Baltimore the first five innings of the opener. And why not? The Zer-O’s lost 223 games the last two seasons. They are the Washington Generals of big-league ball — a perfect opponent to make the Red Sox look respectable on this first weekend of the season. All you need to know about the once-proud Orioles is that they had salami-bat shortstop Jose Iglesias batting third Friday. Where have you gone, Boog Powell?

Advertisement

Immortal lefty Tommy Milone was Baltimore’s Opening Day starter — where have you gone, Jim Palmer? — and the Sox staked Eovaldi to a 10-0 lead, the first four on third-inning doubles by Bradley, Jose Peraza, JD Martinez, and Kevin Pillar. All four doubles were hit into the left-field corner.

The Orioles have worse pitching than the Red Sox. Oh, and I’m pretty sure JBJ has got his swing problems fixed.

Roenicke was hoping for an opening win. In a 60-game season, every game is like a three-game series.

“Everybody knows we have to get off to a good start,” said Roenicke. “If you get off to a bad start, you’re in trouble.”

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.