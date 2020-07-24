Takeaways from Celtics’ loss to Thunder: Boston’s starters only play first half

▪ All-Star point guard Kemba Walker sat out as he continued to work to regain strength in his left knee. The sense I’ve gotten is that this is all part of Boston’s plan to be overly cautious with Walker as the team ramps up for the playoffs in about four weeks. Obviously the Celtics would prefer he never had a knee issue, but it does not sound like there have been any recent setbacks. Walker took part in Thursday’s full practice.

The Celtics fell to the Thunder, 98-84, in Friday night’s scrimmage in Orlando, Fla., their first game since the season was halted because of COVID-19 in March. Boston’s starters only played the first half and were outscored, 47-42. Enes Kanter led the Celtics with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Celtics scrimmage the Suns on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

▪ The atmosphere was certainly unusual. A video board flashed Celtics-related images throughout the games, there were some sound effects, and there was a public-address announcer. But it still felt like watching a pickup game, with sneakers squeaking and players yelling. That worked fine in this instance, because that’s basically what it was. But it’s wild to think that the NBA Finals will take place in a similar setting.

▪ Brad Stevens said before the game he intended to use just eight players in the first half, and he stuck with that plan, with Brad Wanamaker, Kanter and Semi Ojeleye coming in as reserves. The starters logged pretty heavy first-half minutes, with all playing more than 15 in the 20-minute half. But that was probably because they did not play in the second half, and there’s value of getting one good, extended run in.

▪ Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine called the game from an NBC Sports Boston studio, and if you didn’t know it, you wouldn’t really have been able to tell. It was a smooth production, particularly given the circumstances.

▪ Jayson Tatum was just 1 for 6 in his 18 minutes, and he missed a couple of them pretty badly. But Stevens never worries about whether shots are going in, and he’s certainly not going to worry about shots going in at a scrimmage that follows a four-month layoff.

▪ Tremont Waters missed all three of his 3-pointers, but he probably had the best stretch of the second-half crew anyway, showing off his quick hands, uncanny vision and skillful passing. The rookie finished with 7 points, 5 assists and 3 steals.

▪ Thank goodness for the 10-minute quarters. No one needed to see eight more minutes of these scrimmages.

▪ There weren’t a ton of highlight-reel plays for the Celtics, but Jaylen Brown had a couple. He started the game with a spinning baseline fadeaway, then later added a tough pull-up in traffic off the dribble.

▪ The coolest moment of the game came when Thunder forward Andre Roberson checked in during the third quarter. Roberson has been sidelined since rupturing his patella tendon in January 2018. He received a standing ovation from his teammates when he entered.

▪ The Pacers announced that All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis will be leaving Orlando to seek treatment for plantar fasciitis. ESPN reported there is a chance the condition could keep him out for the rest of the season. That could have important ramifications for the Celtics. Indiana and Philadelphia are tied for fifth place in the East, and the Celtics most likely will face the sixth-place finisher. Without Sabonis, it is likely the Pacers would stumble a bit in the seeding games, making it more likely they would face Boston in the opening round of the playoffs without their best player.

▪ Thunder big man Steven Adams has taken just 10 3-pointers in his seven-year career. So, naturally, he started Friday’s game by hoisting one from the right arc. Perhaps that was just to puzzle the Celtics, because Adams spent the rest of the first half feasting with dunk after dunk. At times, Boston’s communication was certainly not great, but that was to be expected. Also, the players knew that this game does not count.

▪ Romeo Langford missed the game because of a gastrointestinal issue.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.