Tiger Woods to skip WGC event in Memphis to prepare for PGA Championship

Tiger Woods announced Friday he will not be playing next week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, the final tournament before the PGA Championship, the first major of the coronavirus-altered professional golf schedule.

Woods has played only four competitive rounds since February, finishing in a tie for 40th at last week's Memorial tournament after barely making the cut. He tweaked his ever-problematic back during the second round on Friday but still said he saw "a lot of positives" in his return.

"I competed and played again," he told reporters Sunday. "It's been a while. It was nice to get my feet wet and compete and play again. Tough, tough conditions to start out my first week back. But it was good to get the feel and the flow of competing again."