WNBA sees an opportunity during pandemic, and other thoughts

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert endorsed the moniker with a laugh during a lengthy conference call with reporters, and she certainly earned the moment of levity given how much she’s had to contend with in her first full season at the helm of the dean of women’s professional sports leagues.

▪ Full endorsement here for WNBA players dubbing their Florida return-to-play campus a “wubble” rather than a “bubble,” a nod to a league affectionately known as the “W.”

Engelbert was predictably optimistic about the WNBA’s approach to playing in this COVID-19 pandemic, touting all that has gone right on the IMG Academy campus in Bradenton, most notably the absence of any positive COVID tests in the post-quarantine setting (after two positive tests upon players’ initial arrival).

And as difficult as it has been to navigate the multitude of health and safety protocols required to make this abbreviated 22-game regular season work, Engelbert, the former CEO of Deloitte and onetime college hoops player at Lehigh under the great Muffet McGraw, also sees opportunity.

For an audience so thirsty for sports action of any kind, Engelbert is keen to deliver on the foundation of her mission, specifically increasing outreach to new fans and ongoing engagement with existing ones.

But if there’s truth to the notion that bigger fame brings bigger drama, then give the WNBA its due. For all the positive news — remember the seamless offseason settlement of the collective bargaining agreement? — the days leading up to Saturday’s season-opening doubleheader included one head-scratching decision by medical advisers and one headache-inducing distraction by a team owner.

In an essay on The Players’ Tribune, reigning league MVP Elena Delle Donne shared in excruciating detail how hurt she was that the league denied her request for a medical exemption, one she based on her debilitating battle against chronic Lyme disease, for which she had documentation from her personal physician.

Though the league has standing because the process for exemption was collectively bargained, done by an independent panel, and included no avenue for appeal, the fallout feels cold and heartless. And every time Engelbert insists that the level of player had no bearing, it feels colder.

“It is unfortunate that the reaction was what it was, but we are sensitive certainly to her health and support her all the way here,” Engelbert said, noting correctly that the Mystics will pay Delle Donne’s salary anyway because the pandemic interrupted her recovery from the back injury she played through during last season’s playoffs.

Again, I’ll never understand complaining more about the reaction to a decision than the crux of the decision itself, and rather than being unfortunate, it was appropriate.

Engelbert has also had to deal with reaction to Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, the US Senator who wrote a letter to Engelbert objecting to some of the social justice initiatives across the league, including embracing Black Lives Matter as a political movement and wearing those words on team warm-ups, sentiment that ignited blowback from players.

Engelbert continues to navigate a delicate line, backing Loeffler for a support of women’s sports but saying of the players’ ongoing initiatives, “They’re energized. That’s probably the best word to make their voices heard and make lasting change in this country because that is what they are here for. It is bigger than basketball right now for them. There’s tremendous momentum for their voices to be heard.”

▪ Any doubt anymore that Daniel Snyder had never put any real thought into changing the name of his NFL franchise? With new coach Ron Rivera confirming on “CBS This Morning” that the decision on a new name could be 12-18 months away, he appears to provide plenty of evidence that no real work on this had been done to date.

Snyder relented only because corporate money and the desire for a new stadium forced him to, and now we have the Washington Football Team competing in the NFC East.

▪ I’m intrigued by California’s decision to postpone the start of high school fall sports until December or January, and can’t help but think of so many potential ripple effects, and whether other states will be soon to follow.

Just a few thoughts: High school seniors who used to graduate early and join college programs in time for spring football won’t be able to do that anymore, or might they forgo a senior high school season for early college action? Similarly, if the approach is mirrored on college campuses, could said high school players arrive in time to play early? Or what about college players declaring for the draft, ones who in the past have left school to train for the scouting combine? Might they trade a final season for NFL prep?

So many questions still to be answered.

▪ Love the notion put forth by NFL Network’s Mike Giardi that Julian Edelman is motivated this season to prove how good he can be without Tom Brady, and the receiver’s workouts with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham (as revealed through Instagram) certainly back the idea.

But Edelman’s real starring turn this offseason was his video in response to anti-Semitic remarks by DeSean Jackson, when Edelman pushed for dialogue over rhetoric, and Jackson agreed to a meeting.

▪ Love the cardboard cutouts at baseball games, love even more that people can buy their own likenesses, and love most of all that the Mets made one in memory of longtime New York Post sports photographer Anthony Causi, who died from complications of COVID-19.

A cardboard cutout of late New York Post photographer Anthony Causi can be seen behind Mets outfielder Michael Conforto at Citi Field. Kathy Willens/Associated Press

But as my great baseball colleague Peter Abraham correctly noted, the virtual fans on Fox broadcasts are not simply awful, but disingenuous and misleading.

▪ Let’s finish the circle with the WNBA, where the debut season of former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is as anticipated as any I can remember in years. COVID-19 robbed her of a chance to win an NCAA title, which was one of her reasons for returning to school last year.

Something tells me a WNBA title would help ease that disappointment, thought it won’t be easy with the completely overhauled Liberty.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.